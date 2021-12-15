Coronavirus Omikron’s share of infections has exploded in the Helsinki region

According to Asko Järvinen, chief physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, the coronavirus is very likely to be the main virus in the Helsinki metropolitan area by Christmas.

Coronavirus Based on this week’s positive corona results, the new omikron variant is already taking over the industry in Finland, at least in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

While last week 6–7 per cent of all positive corona results in Huslab in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts were omicron cases or omicron suspicions, this week the figure is already 25 per cent.

“This is expected. By Christmas, we can have the virus as well, ”says HUS’s chief physician Asko Järvinen.

At the same time, he points out that the number of tests is still quite small.

Government is scheduled to meet on Thursday to decide on tightening border security due to the very rapid spread of the coronavirus spreading around the world.

HS data by at least the decision on external borders is on the table. With these prospects, the decision will take effect on 21 December.

In the light of the new omikron figures provided by HUS, the measures appear to be at least partially late.

“Border measures cannot affect the prevalence of conversions, it has already been seen in previous corona variants,” says Järvinen.

“What can be affected by border measures, however, is lowering the peak of infection. When positive cases are found, the peak of infection does not become so steep. ”

Järvinen can’t comment on the severity of the symptoms caused by the cases and suspicions of omikron found this week.