Coronavirus Omikron is now the main virus in the Helsinki metropolitan area – Hus estimates that the number of cases will be really high

As recently as last week, omicron accounted for about 7 percent of infections. On Thursday, the figure was already around 40.

Coronavirus the omikron variant has become mainstream in the metropolitan area.

The director of diagnostics at the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts tells HS Lasse Lehtonen.

“It just went 50 percent broken,” he says.

In other words, more than 50 percent of positive corona samples now have an omicron or omicron suspicion. Much of the suspicion is likely to be confirmed as later confirmed cases.

Omikron’s spread has been brisk: last week it was 6-7% and on Wednesday HS saidthat the figure had risen to 25 per cent. As late as Thursday, the figure was about 40.

HUS: n senior physician Asko Järvinen still does not want to incite fear in people.

“Fully vaccinated people can take the situation calmly,” he says.

“This new wave is now completely different from the previous ones because so many people have been vaccinated. Even if those vaccinated become infected, they will receive it like a normal respiratory infection. ”

According to Järvinen, it is difficult to predict the progress of the situation. Still, according to him, it is expected that as the number of infections increases, so will the number of patients in hospitals.

He predicts that the number of cases in January-February will be really high, “whatever was done.”

“The most unvaccinated people go to hospital because a lot of vaccinations have already been given. We need to be prepared for an increase in patient numbers during or after the Christmas holidays. ”

Järvinen points out that the infection rates in Norway are really high, but the need for hospital care is almost at the same level as in Finland.

“For some reason, the Intensive Care Unit has twice as many patients as in Finland.”

Järvinen urges unvaccinated people to take the tests more abruptly.

“Now vaccinated and non-vaccinated people go through the tests as much as it should, so non-vaccinated people go through the tests much more often.”