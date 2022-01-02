Coronavirus Omicron transformation did not damage the lungs in animal experiments as often as delta transformation – Professor considers it a relieving sign

Susceptible omicron transformation still carries the risk of developing a serious disease. “If everyone gets the disease at the same time, it will burden society, jobs and especially hospitals, which are already overburdened,” says Olli Vapalahti, professor of zoonotic virology.

Fresh research from around the world has confirmed the notion that the coronavirus omicron variant does not appear to cause as severe a disease as previous virus variants.

Animal studies in mice and hamsters have shown that the omicron transformation is less likely to damage the lungs of rodents than previous viral variants. Newspapers, among others, write about it The Guardian and The New York Times, which refer to several recent publications from different research groups around the world.

The articles are still peer-reviewed and the results are preliminary, emphasizes the professor of zoonotic virology Olli Vapalahti From the University of Helsinki.

“But it’s reassuring that they provide the same kind of data that with micron transformation, lung cells become less infected than with delta transformation or the original Wuhan virus.”

Similar – albeit preliminary – data on omicron-mediated disease have been obtained in animal studies by examining patients with omicron-mediated disease and using cell models, ie by examining how cells react to the virus outside a human or animal.

For example University of Liverpool research team found in their experiments that mice receiving the omicron transformation had lower viral load in both the upper and lower respiratory tract than mice with other transformations.

Mice with omicron transformation also showed less weight loss than those with other transformations. Weight loss is a typical sign of serious illness in rodents.

A similar American-Japanese resulted in similar results research team, which examined the effects of omicron transformation and previous virus variants on mice and hamsters. More moderate weight loss and less lung damage and death were observed in self-infected rodents than in other virus variants.

Similar results have been obtained with hamsters In Belgium, In Britain and In Japan.

Way, in which the omicron variant of the virus infects human cells appears to be different from, for example, the delta variant. It may explain why the disease caused by the omicron transformation is less likely to spread to the lungs than the disease caused by the delta transformation.

The sars-cov-2 virus that caused the current pandemic has identified two different pathways to enter the cell and turn the cell into a “virus factory” where the virus begins to replicate itself. The ratio of these routes varies from variant to variant.

The delta variant of the virus enters the human cell most often from the cell surface by cleavage of the viral spike protein by the host cell furin enzyme and the TMPRSS2 protein. In the delta variant, the cleavage site of furin is mutated so that it is better cleaved by furin, which probably makes Delta more contagious than previous variants.

“Somewhat surprisingly, this cleavage with furin doesn’t seem to work at all with omicron. This is surprising because looking at the genome of the omicron transformation, there are mutations in it that could promote cleavage by furin, ”says Vapalahti.

Recent studies suggest that omicron appears to use human cell endosome vesicle fusion as its major route. This means that the virus enters the cell as if it were a cell through the stomach.

The TMPRSS2 protein required for cell surface infection of previous viral variants, especially the delta variant, is typically found in lung cells, for example. According to Vapalahti, this difference in infection patterns could partly explain the fact that the micron transformation more typically infects cells in the upper respiratory tract – for example, the nasopharynx, mouth and throat – than in the lungs.

Preliminary information on the omicron transformation is promising, but Vapalahti also has a word of warning.

The problems are the sensitive infectivity of the omicron transformation, the rapid incubation time, and the ability to infect humans despite the protection afforded by vaccinations and the disease they suffer from.

Although the omicron variant appears to cause a serious disease less frequently than the delta variant, the number of serious diseases increases as the number of infections increases. People have also died from the disease caused by the omicron transformation.

“If everyone gets the disease at the same time, it will put a strain on society, jobs and especially hospitals that are already overwhelmed.”

Vapalahti emphasizes that the omicron transformation is such a recent finding that, for example, the long-term effects of the disease, such as the symptoms of prolonged coronary heart disease, are not yet known. The current restrictive measures will also buy more time to improve vaccination coverage.

“However, the disease is, on average, more severe for the unvaccinated, and we have enough for the unvaccinated. It would be a good idea to give more time to give booster doses and to soften the height and steepness of the infection peak. ”