Coronavirus Omicron is not stopped by vaccinations alone, ECDC warns

Omikron may be the most common form of coronavirus in Europe in mid-January, said von der Leyen.

Just vaccinations will not prevent the spread of the coronavirus omicron, warns the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). According to the center, there are so many people who are not vaccinated that there is not enough time to prevent it from spreading, but other strong measures are also needed.

According to the ECDC, omicron will pose a very serious risk to public health. Therefore, the center also calls for the intensification of “non-medical” prevention measures, such as the use of a mask, hand hygiene, teleworking and the avoidance of large crowds.

“It is vital that strong efforts are made to prevent the spread of the virus in order to reduce the heavy burden on the health care system and to be able to protect the most vulnerable in the coming months,” he said. Andrea Ammon.

The United States Director of the Office of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci in turn said CBS Newsin according to Wednesday early Finnish time that in the light of current information, vaccines may not need to be changed due to omicron

Two doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine provide significant protection against hospital-induced disease, according to Fauc, although omikron appears to pass the protection provided by the doses for milder disease. A serious disease can be controlled by up to 75% with a booster vaccine.

World Health Organization The WHO previously warned that the coronavirus omicron variant is spreading faster than previous variants. Director of the Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus estimates that the variation is likely to have spread unnoticed to most countries in the world.

“Omikron is spreading at a rate we haven’t seen in previous transformations,” Ghebreyesus said.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen estimates that omicron transformation may be the most common form of coronavirus in Europe by mid – January.

At the same time, Mr von der Leyen emphasized that the EU had enough corona vaccines to fight the pandemic.

Omicron conversion has been observed in 77 countries. It was first spotted in South Africa late last month.

WHO expert Abdi Mahamud He told a news conference that modeling suggests that omicron may become a transformation in some European countries in the coming days. A new wave of coronavirus is once again struggling across Europe.

Based on early data, it appears that omikron is more contagious than delta transformation. Delta has been a virus variant for a long time.

Studies have suggested that the new variant may cause milder corona symptoms than the delta variant.

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer previously said that three doses of the coronary vaccine of Pfizer and Biontech provide adequate protection against micron transformation. The pharmaceutical company warned that two doses of the vaccine were unlikely to provide adequate protection against omicron.