It was the fear of the big cities: to see them impose new restrictions. Thursday 1er October evening, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, rejected this hypothesis. However, in view of the deterioration of the situation in the capital, the minister said that Paris could move into a maximum alert zone on Monday, October 5. This would mean bars and restaurants would be closed, social interactions very limited, and family and friends gatherings prohibited.

The capital remains in an alarming situation: 263 positive cases of Covid per 100,000 inhabitants and a rate of intensive care patients that reaches 35%. On the other hand, Bordeaux (Gironde), Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) and Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) are rather experiencing an improvement. Live from Matignon, journalist Jean-Baptiste Marteau notes “a change of tone from the government“which would be more consensual. Last week, Marseille officials deplored the verticality of the new restrictions.