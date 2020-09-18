The finding is alarming: there are 10,593 new positive coronavirus cases in 24 hours, Thursday, September 17. “It is now a reality and you know it, the epidemic is once again very active in our country”, declared the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran the same day. Indeed, surveillance tools show that the circulation of Covid-19 is racing. The cities of Lyon (Rhône) and Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) seem particularly affected.



Indeed, the incidence rate is 197 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Lyon and 146 cases per 100,000 in Nice, ie four and three times more than the critical threshold respectively. Olivier Véran therefore called on the prefects to impose restrictive measures as in Bordeaux (Gironde) where gatherings of more than 10 people in parks are prohibited. He also mentioned the possibility of closing bars in Guadeloupe and Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) if the health situation does not improve.

The JT

The other subjects of the news