The coronavirus pandemic affects all sections of French society. It also disrupts the way we work and teleworking is sometimes privileged. As a result, the premises have to be resized and the office real estate industry is forced to adapt. A business manager from Lyon (Rhône), Émilie Legoff, for example decided to take the plunge and separate from a majority of her offices because her 45 employees are still teleworking.

“We have gained on average 15 to 20% of productivity”, she adds. But this revolution at work is having a significant effect on office real estate. In Lyon (Rhône), demand for offices fell by 56% in the first quarter of 2020. However, Loïc de Villard, regional director of CBRE Lyon remains optimistic about their future: “Employees may have to do one or two days of teleworking and they will come to the offices to seek more collaborative spaces. “