Coronavirus NY Times: India’s coronary mortality is likely to be even worse than what is known, the country again recorded record figures on Sunday

Local media have also noticed that in some places more corpses are cremated or buried following corona precautions than coronary deaths have been reported.

In India coronavirus deaths are likely to be much higher than reported, according to a US newspaper The New York Times.

The argument is based on interviews with crematorium employees and experts, as well as the magazine’s own calculations.

The corona situation in India has deteriorated rapidly in recent days. The country again broke a questionable world record on Sunday, with nearly 350,000 new coronavirus infections recorded.

The figure is higher than in any other country during a pandemic. This is the fourth consecutive day that the number of daily corona infections in India is at world record levels.

On Sunday, more than 2,700 deaths from the coronavirus were reported, the highest daily rate in the country during the pandemic.

The situation is expected to worsen in the coming weeks. The Indian Express says the wave of infections is expected to peak in mid-May, with daily infection rates of up to half a million.

1.4 billion a total of nearly 17 million people in India are affected by the coronavirus. About 192,000 deaths have been recorded.

Also HS has previously saidthat India’s interest rates are likely to be even higher than reported, as, for example, testing capacity in the country is completely stuck.

The New York Times reports that in addition to this, politicians may downplay the number of deaths to avoid national panic, and relatives of victims may hide contact with the virus because of shame.

“Based on all the modeling we have done, we believe that the number of coronary deaths is twice or even five times higher than the number of deaths recorded,” the epidemiologist Bhramar Mukherjee The University of Michigan told the newspaper.

For example, in the city of Bhopal in central India, 41 coronavirus deaths were recorded in 13 days in April. However, more than 1,000 people were buried during the same period, according to a survey by The New York Times of the city’s crematoria treating coronary deaths.

“Many deaths are not recorded and Deaths are increasing every day. Authorities are trying to avoid panic, ”said a cardiologist from Bhopal Gulab Chandra Gautaman said to the magazine.

The newspaper also observed the same phenomenon in Lucknow, the capital of the state of Uttar Pradesh, in the city of Mirzapur in the same state, and in the state of Gujarat.

Also local media The Hindu and Sandesh tell of the same phenomenon.

For example, on April 16, 78 coronavirus deaths were recorded on the west coast of India in the state of Gujarat. However, in seven state cities, 689 bodies were buried or cremated following coronavirus precautions, says The Hindu.

According to a hospital source who spoke to the newspaper, nearly 200 bodies were transferred from the morgue of one corona hospital on the same day.

On Friday, the Indian government asked social media service Twitter to remove dozens of tweets criticizing the country’s treatment of the coronavirus wave, according to Reuters.

India is not the only country where the rate of coronary deaths may not match reality. Last year, China was repeatedly accused of hiding the number of actual deaths from the virus. For example, at the start of the pandemic in Wuhan, deaths were estimated to be up to 16 times higher than reported.

Record-breaking with the rates of infection, Indian health care is on the brink. There are not enough beds for everyone and people are dying at the gates of hospitals. In addition, there is an acute shortage of oxygen needed to treat more serious forms of the disease.

In recent days, the government has put pressure on the industry to increase oxygen and pharmaceutical production. The Air Force and Army trains are harnessed to carry oxygen around the country. Many people have acquired their own oxygen cylinders.

Relatives of corona patients are queuing up to get oxygen bottles in Delhi on Thursday.­

Over the weekend, the United States said it was deeply concerned about India’s growing infection rates. A White House spokesman said on Reuters on Saturday that the country will urgently provide additional support to the Indian government and health workers.

The rapidly deteriorating coronary situation is suspected to have started with election campaigns and major religious celebrations. There is also a new “double variant” of the coronavirus in the background, combining virus variants from California as well as South Africa and Brazil.

India has tightened interest rate restrictions at a rapid pace. For example, on Sunday, Delhi’s lockdown was extended by a week. Due to the virus modification, many countries have imposed travel restrictions on those coming from India.