Coronavirus NY Times: A new worrying variant of the coronavirus is spreading in New York

In the United States, concerns about a virus variant detected in California earlier this week.

Stateside A new worrying coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly in New York City, according to a US newspaper New York Times.

The case emerges from two separate studies that have not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific publication. However, according to experts, the consistency of the results of the studies suggests that the information about the spread of the new variant is real.

By a team of researchers from Caltech, California University of Technology research according to the transformation was observed in samples taken in New York in November. Of the gene samples taken from New York added to the common database during February, about one in four conform to the new variant.

Transformation reported to be potentially more resistant to developed vaccines than previous versions.

Caltech researchers published their own results online on Tuesday. Another study, in turn, has been conducted by researchers at Columbia University. The study has already been uploaded to the server, according to the New York Times, but is not yet publicly available.

A news channel, among others, has also reported on the variation that was originally found in California CNN.

According to the news channel, two studies on the Californian variant suggest that the new variant is not only more contagious than before, but also possibly more serious than previous forms of the virus.

San Franciscoian the university, according to a research team from UCSF, has recently become increasingly common.

Researchers have tested virus samples from the state’s recent infection clusters. According to CNN, the transformation was not yet detectable in samples taken in September, but by the end of January, half of the samples were in compliance with the new transformation.

Also, studies on the Californian variant have not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal.

In California was the first in the state to be diagnosed with a total of 50,000 corona-related deaths on Wednesday, says New York Times.

The United States earlier this week was exceeded half a million koronakuoleman milestone. Johns Hopkins University of Baltimore monitoring a total of more than 505,000 coronavirus-related deaths have already been reported in the country. More than 28.3 million infections have been confirmed in the country.

Follow-up by Johns Hopkins and the New York Times database According to California, a total of more than 3.5 million infections have been confirmed during the pandemic.