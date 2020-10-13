In the Saint-Jacques nursing home in Grenade (Haute-Garonne), visits are by appointment only, no more than three times a week. The opening is limited for families, although no case of Covid-19 has been recorded. The reunion takes place in a dedicated room, regularly disinfected. Physical contact should be avoided. The management of the nursing home had to find a balance between two imperatives: “health security” and “psychological and psychological security, because we know that this period of isolation is very difficult to live”, explains Didier Carles, the director.

In the Vilanova nursing home in Corbas, near Lyon (Rhône) located in the maximum alert zone, visits are free, without an appointment, every afternoon. The only constraint is to register in a register at the entrance and, of course, to scrupulously respect the barrier gestures. According to the management team, the absence of external contact leads to a loss of autonomy and a deterioration of the condition of the residents, hence the choice not to limit visits, which will however be suspended if cases of Covid- 19 declared themselves.