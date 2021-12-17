Coronavirus Nurse Anu Seppä has already inserted a test stick into a patient’s nose 25,000 times – Corona testers say what kind of encounters they have had at the forefront of a pandemic

Corona testers encounter about a hundred test subjects a day. Nurse Anu Seppä has learned the word nista in many languages.

Coronavirus testing the waiting area at the sampling point in Helsinki’s Itäkeskus is separated from the testing room by a cardboard wall. There are plastic screens around the test boxes.

Behind the wall is heard when a child cries heartbreakingly.

“A typical voice here,” says the nurse Elias Akbari.