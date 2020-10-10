The latest figures released by Public Health France, Friday, October 9, confirm a significant acceleration of the Covid-19 epidemic. “There were more than 20,000 new cases in 24 hours for the first time. To compare, two weeks ago, we were at 14,412“, specifies Emmanuelle Lagarde on the 12/13 set.

The positivity rate is also on the rise. This is the number of positive cases per 100 tests performed, which has risen above 10%. “Again, this is a first, two weeks ago, it was only 7.2%“, adds the journalist. The health situation is however not comparable to that of last spring.”Last spring there was no this massive testing campaign“, indicates Emmanuelle Lagarde.

