The Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. We have compiled an overview of the current situation and the numbers of infections and fatalities here.

The novel coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 continues to spread worldwide.

In addition to Europe, the USA in particular is still the worst affected by the corona virus. In Latin America, especially in Brazil, but also in India, the number of infections and deaths is increasing.

We offer you an overview of the current numbers of infected and fatalities. The most important information is also available on our brand new one Corona News Facebook page. Become a fan now.

As of September 28, 2020, 11:22 p.m. / Source: Johns Hopkins University

Infected Deaths Recovered Germany 288,631 9,468 252,693 Italy 311.364 35,831 225,190 Spain 748.266 31,411 150.376 India 6,074,702 95,542 5,016,520 China 90,483 4,739 85.381 Brazil 4,732,309 141,741 4,172,711 USA 7,139,734 204.967 2,766,304 Worldwide 33.230.260 999.369 22,976,092

The year 2020 has so far been entirely dominated by the new Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2*. Since the virus first appeared in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan * at the turn of the year, it has spread worldwide in the past few months. Currently at In Europe, the number of infected people is increasing rapidly, to which many nations have already reacted with rigorous measures. On March 16, Germany * sealed off its external borders with France, Denmark, Austria and Switzerland in order to slow down the spread of the virus. In addition, a disaster was declared in Bavaria.

Coronavirus crisis: Robert Koch Institute provides information on current case numbers from Germany

About the current number Infected and Fatalities inform several institutions at regular intervals. In Germany, for example, this provides information Robert Koch Institute (RKI) daily about the new numbers of infected people in Germany and beyond. For this purpose, the institute, based in Berlin, uses the data that was electronically transmitted by the respective health authorities of the federal states and municipalities.

Since there is a time delay between a case becoming known and its electronic transmission, the RKI figures may deviate from the actual values ​​*.

Coronavirus: Johns Hopkins University shows virus spread in real time

The numbers that the Johns Hopkins University from Baltimore. The university has one interactive map set up, via which the spread of Sars-CoV-2 * can be tracked. The data is obtained from different sources from different organizations. These include data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The numbers from Johns Hopkins University are also updated several times a day and thus form a better real-time overview of the number of Infected and Fatalities.

The number of people infected could soon rise dramatically. Now the Robert Koch Institute is warning of a “high” danger in Germany.

An example shows what always has to be taken into account with statistics on case numbers – because a number is usually missing.

The worst was Italy *, fear of a similarly drastic scenario as there is in Great Britain. Markus Söder informs on Tuesday from 12.30 p.m. in a press conference on the Corona stand in Bavaria.

A second corona wave seems to have reached Israel. The number of new infections rose dramatically in the past week. A government adviser spoke of a loss of control.

fd

List of rubric lists: © AFP / NICOLAS ASFOURI