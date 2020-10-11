The global coronavirus pandemic determines the year 2020. In autumn, the corona numbers will rise in Germany, Austria, Spain, France and Great Britain. In the USA, Covid 19 infections are unchecked. An overview.

The Coronavirus pandemic * engages in Germany , the USA and worldwide in all areas of life.

engages in , the and in all areas of life. So far there is none vaccine against the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 * – in autumn 2020 it is not only rampant in Spain, France, Great Britain and Austria the second corona wave * .

against the – in autumn 2020 it is not only rampant in the . We offer you a constantly updated overview of the current Corona numbers*, about Infected and Covid-19 deaths* in selected countries.

Status: October 10, 2020, 10:14 p.m. / Source: Johns Hopkins University

Corona numbers: Infections and deaths in Germany, Austria, the USA and worldwide

Corona infected (total so far) Covid-19 deaths Recovered Germany 322,485 9,609 273.776 Austria 54,423 852 42,829 Spain 861.112 32,929 150.376 France 732.434 32,601 103.232 Italy 349.494 36,140 238,525 Great Britain 578,390 42,769 2,488 USA 7,696,917 214.120 3,039,089 Worldwide 37,019,381 1,069,953 25.711.805

Munich – that Coronavirus* is in Germany and omnipresent worldwide. Of the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 and the insidious lung disease Covid-19* present the international community with an unprecedented challenge – between the USA and Europe, between Spain and Czech Republic, between Great Britain and Austria.

Corona numbers: Second Covid-19 wave in Germany and worldwide in autumn 2020

The Corona numbers rise in the second wave of Covid-19 everywhere that New infections and their containment put the authorities in Germany, Europe and the USA before huge challenges – and again and again before serious problems. The pandemic is omnipresent.

While literally feverish for a vaccine against the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 and research is carried out on drugs to combat the insidious lung disease, crisis management determines everyday life – between Washington and London, between Berlin and Vienna, between Madrid and Paris.

Corona numbers worldwide: Germany, Austria, USA – overview of dead, infections and recovered

How many Corona infected available in Germany? How many Coronavirus deaths in the hotspot USA? How much are the numbers of infections increasing in Spain and France? And how about the German neighbor Austria out?

In the tables above we provide you with an overview of the Corona numbers worldwide. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network