The global coronavirus pandemic determines the year 2020. In autumn, the corona numbers will rise in Germany, Austria, Spain, France and Great Britain. In the USA, Covid-19 infections are unchecked. An overview.
- The Coronavirus pandemic* engages in Germany, the United States and worldwide in all areas of life.
- So far there is none vaccine against the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2* – in autumn 2020 it is not only rampant in Spain, France, Great Britain and Austria the second corona wave*.
- We offer you a constantly updated overview of the current Corona numbers*, about Infected and Covid-19 deaths* in selected countries.
Status: January 17, 2021, 8:08 a.m. / Source: Johns Hopkins University
Corona numbers: Infections and deaths in Germany, Austria, the USA and worldwide
|Corona infected (total so far)
|Covid-19 deaths
|Recovered
|Germany
|2,038,645
|46,464
|1,680,479
|Austria
|392,511
|7,053
|367.785
|Spain
|2,252,164
|53,314
|150.376
|France
|2,931,686
|70.093
|213.997
|Italy
|2,368,733
|81,800
|1,729,216
|United States
|23,754,372
|395.785
|No data available
|Brazil
|8,455,059
|209.296
|7,485,823
|India
|10,557,985
|152.274
|10,196,885
|Worldwide
|94,490,941
|2,022,059
|52.005.821
Munich – that Coronavirus* is in Germany and omnipresent worldwide. The Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 and the insidious lung disease Covid-19* present the international community with an unprecedented challenge – between the United States and Europe, between Spain and Czech Republic, between Great Britain and Austria.
Corona numbers: Second Covid-19 wave in Germany and worldwide in autumn 2020
The Corona numbers rise in the second wave of Covid-19 everywhere that New infections and their containment put the authorities in Germany, Europe and the USA before huge challenges – and again and again before serious problems. The pandemic is omnipresent.
While literally feverish for a vaccine against the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 and research is carried out on drugs to combat the insidious lung disease, crisis management determines everyday life – between Washington and Rome, between Berlin and Vienna, between Madrid and Paris.
Corona numbers worldwide: Germany, Austria, USA – overview of dead, infections and recovered
How many Corona infected available in Germany? How many Coronavirus deaths in the hotspot United States? How much are the numbers of infections increasing in Spain and France? And how about the German neighbor Austria out?
In the table above we provide you with an overview of the Corona numbers worldwide.
