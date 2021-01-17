The global coronavirus pandemic determines the year 2020. In autumn, the corona numbers will rise in Germany, Austria, Spain, France and Great Britain. In the USA, Covid-19 infections are unchecked. An overview.

The Coronavirus pandemic * engages in Germany , the United States and worldwide in all areas of life.

engages in , the and in all areas of life. So far there is none vaccine against the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 * – in autumn 2020 it is not only rampant in Spain, France, Great Britain and Austria the second corona wave * .

against the – in autumn 2020 it is not only rampant in the . We offer you a constantly updated overview of the current Corona numbers*, about Infected and Covid-19 deaths* in selected countries.

Status: January 17, 2021, 8:08 a.m. / Source: Johns Hopkins University

Corona numbers: Infections and deaths in Germany, Austria, the USA and worldwide

Corona infected (total so far) Covid-19 deaths Recovered Germany 2,038,645 46,464 1,680,479 Austria 392,511 7,053 367.785 Spain 2,252,164 53,314 150.376 France 2,931,686 70.093 213.997 Italy 2,368,733 81,800 1,729,216 United States 23,754,372 395.785 No data available Brazil 8,455,059 209.296 7,485,823 India 10,557,985 152.274 10,196,885 Worldwide 94,490,941 2,022,059 52.005.821

Munich – that Coronavirus* is in Germany and omnipresent worldwide. The Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 and the insidious lung disease Covid-19* present the international community with an unprecedented challenge – between the United States and Europe, between Spain and Czech Republic, between Great Britain and Austria.

Corona numbers: Second Covid-19 wave in Germany and worldwide in autumn 2020

The Corona numbers rise in the second wave of Covid-19 everywhere that New infections and their containment put the authorities in Germany, Europe and the USA before huge challenges – and again and again before serious problems. The pandemic is omnipresent.

While literally feverish for a vaccine against the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 and research is carried out on drugs to combat the insidious lung disease, crisis management determines everyday life – between Washington and Rome, between Berlin and Vienna, between Madrid and Paris.

Corona numbers worldwide: Germany, Austria, USA – overview of dead, infections and recovered

How many Corona infected available in Germany? How many Coronavirus deaths in the hotspot United States? How much are the numbers of infections increasing in Spain and France? And how about the German neighbor Austria out?

