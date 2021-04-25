ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The global coronavirus pandemic will also determine the year 2021. The corona numbers are increasing in Germany, Austria, Spain, France and Great Britain. Corona infections are unchecked in the USA. An overview.

The Coronavirus pandemic engages in Germany, the United States and worldwide in all areas of life.

Meanwhile there are among other things Vaccines by Biontech, Moderna and Astrazeneca against the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2.

We offer you a constantly updated overview of the current Corona numbers, above Infected and Covid-19 deaths in selected countries.

Status: April 25, 8:47 a.m. / Source: Johns Hopkins University

Corona numbers: Infections and deaths in Germany, Austria, the USA and worldwide

Corona infected (total so far) Covid-19 deaths Recovered Germany 3,291,293 81,610 2,902,900 Austria 606,954 10,070 570,684 Spain 3,468,617 77,591 150.376 France 5,534,656 102,872 337,667 Italy 3,949,517 119.021 3,369,048 United States 32.045.236 571.921 No data available Brazil 14,308,215 389,492 12,606,011 India 16.960.172 192.311 14,085,110 Worldwide 146.479.113 3,099,816 84.351.289

Munich – That Coronavirus* is in Germany and omnipresent worldwide. The Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 and the insidious lung disease Covid-19* present the international community with an unprecedented challenge – between the United States and Europe, between Spain and Czech Republic, between Great Britain and Austria.

Corona numbers: Second Covid-19 wave in Germany and worldwide in autumn 2020

The Corona numbers rose in the second wave of Covid-19 everywhere that New infections and their containment put the authorities in Germany, Europe and the USA before huge challenges – and again and again before serious problems. The pandemic was ubiquitous. In spring 2021, experts are now warning of a third wave.

While literally feverish for a vaccine against the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 and research into drugs against the insidious lung disease was carried out, crisis management determined everyday life – between Washington and Rome, between Berlin and Vienna, between Madrid and Paris. In the meantime, in spring 2021, some vaccines have already been approved in Germany.

Corona numbers worldwide: Germany, Austria, USA – overview of dead, infections and recovered

How many Corona infected available in Germany? How many Coronavirus deaths in the hotspot United States? How much are the numbers of infections increasing in Spain and France? And what about the German neighbors Austria out?

In the table above we provide you with a daily updated overview of the Corona numbers worldwide. (pm) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

