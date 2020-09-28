The number of corona cases continues to rise in Germany. A city in North Rhine-Westphalia now exceeds a seven-day incidence value of 100.

New corona infections are also increasing in Germany.

In Hamm, the seven-day incidence value rose to 112.2.

Merkel, however, expressed concern about the situation in Germany.

Hamm – The number of new infections with the corona virus is increasing rapidly across Europe. While the corona situation in France continues to worsen, said Chancellor Merkel with concerned words about the number of cases in Germany. Most recently, more than 900 people had to be quarantined in Bielefeld. Meanwhile, the seven-day incidence rose in one city in North Rhine-Westphalia over a value of 100.

Coronavirus in Germany: Current figures – city in North Rhine-Westphalia exceeds worrying mark

As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) informed on Monday, the number of people officially infected with the coronavirus in Germany is 285,332, which corresponds to an increase of 1192 on the previous day. It was not until Saturday (September 26) that the highest value since April was reached with 2507 new corona infections.

The reproduction number, in short R value, according to RKI estimates in Germany according to the situation report on Sunday at 1.17 (previous day: 1.08). Of the Seven-day R-value, which relates to a longer period of time and is less subject to daily fluctuations, corresponded to a value of 1.02 on Sunday (previous day: 1.17).

Coronavirus: seven-day incidence value in Hamm well over 100

However, in the North Rhine-Westphalian city of Hamm the 7-day incidence value continued to rise enormously. After a wedding, Hamm had become one Corona hotspot developed. After the value had already been 99.9 before the weekend, it rose on Monday, according to the Robert Koch Institute 112.2. The 7-day incidence shows the number of new infections for the past seven days. A value of 50 is considered a critical mark.

Thomas Hunsteger-Petermann (CDU), Lord Mayor of Hamm, expressed anger in a video message about the wedding celebration, which got everything rolling just under three weeks ago. “We will go to recourse here with all legal options we have,” he said on Monday.

Coronavirus in Germany: Merkel warns of more than 19,000 infections a day

Due to the increasing number of corona cases in Germany, has also Chancellor Angela Merkel very concerned voiced. According to information from Merkel “Bild” newspaper have warned of more than 19,000 infections a day. According to the newspaper, Merkel said in the CDU presidium: “If the trend continues like this, we will have 19,200 infections a day. It’s like in the other countries. ”Another source confirmed this statement FOCUS Online.

Local sources of infection would have to be approached very clearly, otherwise you would have numbers at Christmas like in France, as Merkel also said on Monday, according to information from the German Press Agency from participants in a video conference of the CDU presidium said.

On Tuesday, the Chancellor wants to hold a video switching conference with the Prime Minister advise on suitable measures against the increasing number of infections. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder had recently called for a nationwide “Corona traffic light”. * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen network (mbr)