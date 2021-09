Digital Millennium

Monterrey / 20.09.2021 07:38:14

Yesterday, September 19, the State Health Secretariat reported that 613 positive cases of covid-19 were registered in Nuevo León in the last 24 hours and 31 more deaths.

Until this Sunday there is a record of a thousand 002 people hospitalized for infections with SARS-CoV-2 or for suspicion of it.

Follow on MILLENNIUM the latest news of the coronavirus in Mexico and the world.