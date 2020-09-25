Coronavirus “Now you could be at home for a weekend instead of dancing,” says Lasse Lehtonen of Husin – The restaurant interest group thinks blaming nightclubs is unfair

The return of opening hours or liquor restrictions to the restaurant industry would be a severe blow.

“Now could be at home one weekend instead of dancing. ”

This is the diagnostic director of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District Lasse Lehtonen a wish, or really a petition for young adults and students intending to go to nightlife.

In September, 19–30-year-olds were diagnosed with more coronavirus infections in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts than in other age groups. According to Lehtonen, student parties, bars and nightclubs have often come to the fore when tracing infections.

“Young adults have not restrained their activities to the extent necessary. Unfortunately, that is what the situation now looks like. ”

“And whenever you don’t even seem to know who the gang has been celebrating with. Of course, a corona flasher helps if it is used by people. ”

Last during the week, 0.3–0.4% of all coronavirus tests in the Hus region were positive. This week, the figure was more than 0.6 percent. Lehtonen’s fear is that next week it could be in the order of one percent. That would mean that dozens of new infections would come in the Hus area every day.

“If the number of positive test results doubles next week, the epidemic is already in the spread phase. That’s when more and more patients start coming to hospitals. ”

Lasse Lehtonen­

And this is exactly what curbing the celebration could have, according to Lehtonen. Restrictions on drinking could also be in place.

“I think that we should now bring forward the light characters and put before restaurants closed. Of course, it also helps that the Security Guidelines are followed during the party. ”

“Of course, it is unfortunate that the restaurant industry would suffer losses from the earlier closure. But it would be a lesser loss for society as a whole than for the epidemic to start. ”

The government is due to decide next Tuesday whether to introduce restrictions on more stringent restaurants. According to HS data at least some board members would like to shorten dispensing times. In many European countries drinking has already been restricted, for example, so that alcohol can no longer be sold after midnight.

For the restaurant industry the return of opening hours or liquor restrictions would be a severe blow.

“Nightclub companies in this situation are bothered by the fact that the accusing finger points to them quite often. Infections have quite often left at young people’s own parties, for example at a cottage weekend, ”says Mara, CEO of the Tourism and Restaurant Advocacy Organization. Timo Lappi.

Timo Lappi­

And even if the celebration continues from home to a nightclub, according to Lapland, the nightclub is still the only place in the evening where safety and hygiene requirements can be guaranteed and where there is self-control.

“If nightclubs are now restricted, then the celebration will move more to where there is no responsible organizer and no control in use, ”Lapland continues.

Lapland urges customers to use responsibly.

September several exposures in nightclubs and restaurants have been reported during.

Lapland says he does not know how many infections have spread from nightclubs or bars in the end.

“I’ve heard from them Maran member companies with exposures has been found that infections are not spread significantly in relation to the number of customers the restaurant. It says that self-monitoring works, ”says Lapland.

According to Lapland, the tightening of opening hours and on-call times could lead to a wave of bankruptcies and even mass unemployment in the sector, if strict travel and assembly restrictions and teleworking were added.

“Everyone can calculate the financial and human losses that will result.”

Although the proportion of infections among young adults in the Hus area has increased in September, and the age group has not applied for tests much more frequently than in August. Visitors have been more diligent in the tests among those aged 31-50, although they have not been diagnosed with as many infections in September.

He does not know if some symptomatic young adults will not be tested.

“Students could take more tests if the reason arises,” Lehtonen says.

There is also no statistical information on whether infections have spread from young adults to the elderly.

“There have been no plant epidemics during the early autumn, which means that precautions have worked well so far. But it is very unfortunate for old people that they have had to be isolated from the rest of their lives. ”

For tests According to Lehtonen, you can now get to traffic jams and get the result in a day. Congestion was alleviated by the fact that kindergarten-age children no longer had to be taken for testing at the same pace as, for example, in August. It has eased congestion.

The bottleneck has now shifted to tracing infections. This is due, among other things, to mass exposures, and not all infection chains have been traced and severed in time.

“Tracing is overloaded at the moment. And as the number of people exposed increases, tracing becomes even more difficult, ”says Lehtonen.

In October, additional resources for tracing are promised, at least in Helsinki.

“If we want to influence what happens after October, then restrictive measures are needed. It took two months in the spring for the restrictive measures to take effect, ”says Lehtonen.