Coronavirus “Now we are moving in a better direction now,” says the expert – Graphs show how infections and the burden of medical care have decreased in Finland

15.4. 14:01

The matter was reported in the coronavirus situation report of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Thursday.

“It is particularly gratifying to see positive developments in hospital districts with a large population base, where the situation has been difficult for a long time,” said the Chief Strategy Officer. Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki STM at the event.

The estimated infectivity rate is currently 0.75-0.95, a decrease in the number of cases. The trend started even before Easter and now it continues.

In Finland, clearly fewer corona infections have been diagnosed in the last two weeks than in the previous two weeks. 5-11 In April, just over 2,500 new cases were reported to the Communicable Diseases Register, almost 750 less than in the previous week.

“Significantly, the number of cases has fallen in every age group, especially among young adults,” said the director of the health security department. Mika Salminen From THL.

Nationwide the incidence rate is now alarming the 100 mark, Voipio-Pulkki said.

“The number of samples taken has decreased somewhat, but not in a way that would in any way explain the positive development,” he said.

Nationwide, positive tests account for about two percent of the tests performed over a two-week period. This figure is also downwards compared to last week.

In some parts of Finland, the incidence is still quite high. There are still more than 200 infections in other municipalities in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and in the Turku region.

“In addition, in a few frame municipalities, such as Kerava, Tuusula and Salo, the incidence has increased. These are a bit of a worrying development. ”

Positive direction also appears in hospitalization figures.

“We have had three major peaks in hospital care during the epidemic. If we look at the intensive care curve, which is perhaps the most reliable in this sense, we find that we were quite high in the third serious phase of the epidemic in Finland as well, ”Voipio-Pulkki said, referring to recent figures.

“Fortunately, we are now moving in a better direction in terms of hospital workload as well.”

On 14 April, there were 34 coronary patients in intensive care, 42 in primary care wards and 104 in specialist care wards. There are a total of 70 fewer patients in hospital care than a week ago.

However, Voipio-Pulkki emphasized that the forecast for new special care periods in the coming weeks is still reasonably high. There are large differences in load between hospital districts. A significant portion of the intensive care unit locations in university hospitals are still in use by coronary patients.

STM and THL assess that coronary infections have been prevented by the recommendations and restrictions issued and by the closure of feeding establishments.

Indeed, the experts emphasized on several occasions in the review that corona restrictions and recommendations cannot yet be completely abandoned if the corona situation is to improve towards the summer.

The government introduced last week guidelines lifting of corona restrictions. The preconditions for dismantling include smooth and efficient testing and tracing, as well as a stable epidemic situation throughout the country.

Manager Pasi Pohjola The STM in Thursday’s review emphasized that decommissioning must go hand in hand with an improvement in the epidemic situation.

“The widespread nationwide spread of viral variants still poses a threat to the rapid spread of infections and the deterioration of the regional situation,” Pohjola said.

Corona transformations have spread throughout Finland. In the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts, the British variant is already dominant in viruses, said THL’s Mika Salminen. He also stressed that the improvement in the epidemic situation is the result of human activity.

“We need to remember that bills [tautitilanteessa] are not spontaneous. They are because people have been careful, followed the recommendations and restrictions, and the restrictions are in place. ”

Salminen explained that the worsening infection situation elsewhere in Europe has not calmed down on its own, but the situation has been slowed down with various restrictions.

“And whenever [yhteiskuntaa] has opened during the winter, the number of cases has started to rise again. Such a threat also exists for us as long as there are winter conditions. We are always getting better when summer comes and it is likely that seasonality will start to affect and reduce the risk of infection. ”

In addition the progress of vaccinations will help the situation. By Thursday, 1.19 million people in Finland had been vaccinated with a single dose.

Vaccinations have reduced infections, especially among the elderly. In addition, STM’s Voipio-Pulkki estimates that vaccinations have reduced the need for hospital and intensive care, as well as mortality.

“After all, vaccinations have targeted the first group with the highest risk of serious illness and hospitalization.”

After presenting the latest medical figures, Voipio-Pulkki also strongly urged Finns to take the corona vaccine.

“May this encourage us to take the vaccine when it is offered.”