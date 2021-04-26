Coronavirus “Now there is a rush of fire” – Several actors demand a decision from the government on a negative pre-test certificate before even a small opening of tourism

Border crossing points will be congested if Finland continues with a model in which a passenger is ordered for a mandatory health check when entering Finland.

Several Operators warn of congestion at border crossing points if the government starts to open travel as planned and at the same time does not require a negative pre-test certificate from passengers arriving in Finland.

The certificate would be needed in the interim before the so-called digital green certificate becomes widely available in the EU. It may last until late summer.

“Passengers arriving in Finland should be required to have a negative pre-test result until they are ready to introduce an electronic corona certificate,” says Finavia’s CEO, who operates the airports. Kimmo Mäki.

Mäki emphasizes that when travel restrictions are lifted, things must also work in practice.

In its statement on the government’s exit plan, the airline Finnair estimates that the testing arrangement currently in use at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport is not possible as the number of passengers multiplies.

Vantaa mayor Ritva Viljanen says that Finland must make a clear policy on prior certification, which must be based on legislation and regulations.

“These cannot depend on the voluntary activities of individual companies,” says Viljanen.

“Now there’s really a rush of fire. We have long been asking the government to act. If this summer is lost, Finland’s chances of recovery will be tight after that. ”

CEO of the Port of Helsinki Ville Haapasaari clearer rules of the game, for example through the Communicable Diseases Act, would be needed.

“A negative test result or a certificate of an illness should be a prerequisite for coming to Finland. That model could, depending on the epidemic situation, consider whether it would be sufficient to check the certificate with sufficiently comprehensive spot checks on arrival or at check-in. “

If there are no clear rules of the game and the introduction of the EU’s digital certificate is delayed by the end of the summer, the ports will face major challenges as tourism opens up, according to Haapasaari.

The EU digital green certificate is intended to show that a person has been vaccinated against covid-19, has tested negative or has recovered from covid-19. The EU certificate regulation will enter into force on 26 June with a transitional period of six weeks.

“If you want to expand your travel here in the meantime, then you are in trouble. Helsinki is the busiest passenger port in Europe, ”says the liaison manager for corona preparation Hanna Laine, which is one of the representatives of Helsinki in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group.

Laine also hopes for a binding, statutory entry system in which checks on those entering Finland take place in the country of origin.

Aaccording to the view expressed by the reading agencies on Friday the manageability of the situation would be enhanced by making a negative pre-test result a condition for entry.

Travel restrictions the gradual demolition is approaching, although the government decided on Thursday to continue internal border controls, which were reinstated in March last year and have been in place ever since. The restrictions were extended until May 25.

According to the government’s plan, if the corona situation eases, traffic between border communities on the land borders between Finland and Sweden and between Finland and Norway would be opened by the end of May. Next, for intra-EU border traffic, commuting and travel for families and relatives would be opened up.

Business trips and family-related trips already increase the number of passengers who come to Finland via airports, ports and land borders. In addition, if leisure travel is allowed later in the summer as vaccine coverage improves and the epidemic stabilizes, the situation at the borders will begin to be impossible with current practices, according to operators.

“Liberalizing business travel alone would mean that passenger numbers could multiply. Then one ship can carry hundreds of passengers and several hundred cars. If all of these are checked upon arrival in the country, it will require a tremendous amount of resources from the sote side, and we will not have enough space in the port’s terminals and field area, ”says Haapasaari.

Now There is a practice according to which the regional administrative authorities prescribe immigrants from high-risk countries at border crossing points for a compulsory health check upon arrival in Finland. As part of this, a coronavirus test can be taken. The municipalities responsible for crossing the border are the practical ones.

A certificate of a negative coronavirus test carried out not more than three days before entry may be presented at the health inspection. In that case, the corona test will not be taken immediately after entry. The same procedure applies if the immigrant has to provide reliable evidence of a coronavirus disease that occurred less than six months ago.

Thus, Finland does not only rely on inspections in the country of departure before boarding a vehicle, but also inspects passengers on arrival. It is a rare practice on a European scale.

In the background discussions, HS has wondered why the Finnish state lets people with corona disease into Finland and then tests them with Finnish taxpayers’ money when a preliminary test certificate moves it to its country of origin.

The background discussions also marvel at the government’s slowness and reluctance to take the pre-test requirement. There are no constitutional obstacles to the claim.

Minister of the Interior for Borders Maria Ohisalo (green) demanded a week ago In the new Finlandthat the Communicable Diseases Act must provide for the possibility of requiring tourists to obtain a negative preliminary test certificate at the Finnish borders.

Manager Pasi Pohjola the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) says in an email that the ministry is currently evaluating legislative options and options that could improve entry health security. STM has set up a group with different authorities going through practical options.

“There are also a lot of open issues that will have an impact on the action needed before the EU Green Certificate. The government’s guidelines contain general principles, such as the phasing out of internal border controls, but the practical implementation from May onwards is still open in detail. In other words, it is not yet clear how and in what timeframe internal border control will be relaxed, ”says Pohjola.

Coronavirus sign at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Vantaa on 29 January 2021. In January, Finnair began requiring its passengers arriving in Finland to have a certificate of a recent negative coronavirus test result or a coronary heart disease.­

In practice The pre-test certificate is already mandatory for Finnair and shipping companies, for example, which require it in the country of departure before boarding the vehicle. This is based on the recommendation of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) for transport companies, not the law.

At present, Finnair is the only airline in air traffic to Finland that has a pre-test certificate or a certificate of a coronavirus infection that is a condition for boarding.

In its statement on the exit strategy, Finnair pointed out that Finnair’s pre-test requirement is an additional cost for the passenger that can be avoided by other companies when flying to Finland.

“It is clear that the situation is not financially or competitively sustainable from the point of view of the domestic airline,” Finnair’s statement stated.

Finnair said on Friday that it will also start accepting the coroner vaccination certificate for the first dose of the vaccine from its passengers coming to Finland from 11 May.

Essential When developing certificate templates, it is also necessary to decide who will review the certificate and where.

According to Finavia’s Kimmo Mäki, Finland should move to the model generally used in Europe, where the right to travel and enter the country would already be ensured by the airline in the country of departure.

“This is the most important way to enable a smooth and healthy recovery of travel without congestion and without the risk of disease spread. At the same time, it is the most important way to ensure that there is sufficient capacity at border crossing points. ”

Pasi Pohjola from STM says that the matter is not in Finland’s hands alone.

“Finavia’s principle of reviewing the pre-test certificate in the country of origin requires EU-level regulation in the Schengen area, ie the alternatives and opportunities depend not only on domestic solutions, but also depend on common European solutions to open and enable free movement,” says Pohjola.