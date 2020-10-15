How does Germany get the second corona wave under control? Christian Drosten is looking for answers to this question in the new episode of his NDR podcast.

Berlin – The second wave of the novel Coronavirus* SARS-CoV-2 is in Germany still on the rise. So recorded the responsible Health authorities at the end of last week over 4000 daily New infections with the Coronavirus. The federal and state governments are now trying to do this with more stringent measures Infection process to keep under control.

Christian Drosten warns: cohesion of the population is “more and more in danger”

Finding a difficult job Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten from the Berliner Charité. Of the virologist speaks in the current episode of Podcasts, which he records together with his colleague Sandra Ciesek for the NDR, also about how to deal with the rising Case numbers *. “It is very difficult for politicians to find the right decisions,” the 48-year-old introduces his thoughts. With regard to the bans on accommodation for holidaymakers in Germany, the virologistthat there would be a lot of strife if the federal states act in an uncoordinated manner.

“Then some start in the Publicity to get upset about it and others begin to describe what will actually take place. Namely that the general public no longer understands the point of these measures and that the cohesion – which we absolutely need – is increasingly in danger, ”warns Drosten insistently. It is precisely this cohesion that I have Germany Brought through the first wave so well.

Drosten in the “Coronavirus Update” (NDR): Rising numbers of infections are not a slip-up

According to Christian Drosten The increasing number of infections last week is not a simple slip-up, but part of the development that Germany will experience in the next few weeks. That in parts of the population still lack of understanding of stricter activities explains the virologist with the fact that the problem is still too little visible to society. We just don’t have a reinstating high mortality. We don’t have completely full ones yet Intensive care unitsas is already the case in other countries, ”says Drosten.

Christian Drosten: Recommendations for the second wave – AHA rules and contact diary

For the coming weeks and months, the virologist recommends observing the classic AHA rules distance, hygiene and Everyday mask also leading one again Contact diary. Drosten demands that society must begin to switch back to the active sub-frame mode. With a contact diary in which you enter situations every day in which you did not feel comfortable – for example because too many people are without distance found in a room – not only make it easier to uncover Chains of infection*.

By reflecting on the day’s encounters every day, every single citizen can become aware of the need to recognize such situations and to avoid them next time. In addition, serve such a thing Contact diary also as a reminder. Should Symptoms occur, one can use the diary to better assess whether one is increased infection risk was exposed. (fd) * merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editors network

