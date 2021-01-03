Coronavirus Not everyone receiving treatment for coronavirus may appear in THL statistics

THL collects statistics on coronavirus patients from dozens of different regions and hospitals. The statistical methods and thus the figures reported to THL may differ slightly, as at least dozens of different people update and interpret the guidelines every day.

Health and the National Institute for Welfare (THL) reports on a daily basis the data it collects from hospital districts on how many coronavirus patients are treated in Finnish hospitals.

An error slipped into the statistics on Tuesday. First, THL published information that there were 13 coronary patients in intensive care at Tampere University Hospital (Tays) and 42 in the whole country. Later, incorrect information was detected and corrected. Instead of thirteen, there was one coronary patient in intensive care in Tays, and the number of intensive care patients in the whole country was 30.

Right not everyone receiving treatment for coronavirus infection may appear in THL statistics. The reason is that THL does not collect data from patients who are being treated mainly for something other than the coronavirus, says the CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta.

Statistics on those in hospital are collected in order to be able to monitor the carrying capacity of health care.

“The purpose of daily monitoring is to stay on track of how well the patients are,” says Tervahauta.

Some of those infected in long-term wards and nursing homes may be excluded from the statistics. The guideline is that all patients receiving medical treatment for coronavirus are recorded in the infectious disease registry.

If patients are not transferred to the hospital’s acute or coronary department, the cases may not be recorded in the hospitalization statistics due to the coronavirus.

Southwest Finland Chief Medical Officer of the Hospital District Mikko Pietilä says that in special care, all coronavirus infections will be reported.

According to Pietilä, even in patients with a long-term illness, the coronavirus is always recorded as a diagnosis. Pietilä says that coronary infections are also reported in units providing acute care in primary care.

“Infections in primary care wards may not have been fully systematically recorded during the spring epidemic, but since the end of the spring, infection rates have been collected very accurately.”

According to Pietilä, the statistical problems mainly concern those who are already in the 24-hour care unit.

“If a person who has been diagnosed with a corona diagnosis there is not transferred to another unit for treatment, the treatment may not be recorded as caused by a corona,” says Pietilä.

“The guideline is that if a person’s treatment site changes due to a coronavirus, the infection will be recorded.”

Tar grave according to the most important for the statistics of coronary patients in hospital is that it remains consistent and the picture is reliable.

“It is important that the information is provided to us with the same criteria at all times. In this way, the trends become clear and it is possible to draw conclusions about, for example, hospital and intensive care capacity and the necessary measures, ”says Tervahauta.

THL collects statistics from dozens of different areas and hospitals. According to Tar Grave, the statistical methods and thus the figures reported to THL may differ slightly, as at least dozens of different people update and interpret the instructions every day.

“Therefore, there is a possibility that there is little variation in the basis on which to report, especially when the guidelines are changed and before the new rules go through comprehensively everywhere. As a rule, it works well and with high quality, ”says Tervahauta.

Coronavirus patients treatment burdens health care anyway, even if they are in treatment for other reasons.

“When there is a recent coronary infection, it really requires staff to be protected and isolated in one way or another. Yes, more human resources are needed to treat such patients, ”says the chief physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Markku Mäkijärvi.

According to Mäkijärvi, the aim is to cohort coronary patients, ie transfer them separately from other patients to a separate ward or half of the ward. In such compartments, protection and containment measures are more specific than ordinary compartments.

Mäkijärvi says that there are a lot of coronary patients in the lung and infectious disease departments. When there are people with coronavirus disease among them, the patients are isolated from each other.

“It’s just normal to treat an isolation patient. There is nothing special about it. We have other infectious diseases that are being treated, ”says Mäkijärvi.

If the patient’s condition does not require treatment in a department other than the corona ward, he will in principle be transferred.