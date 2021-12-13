Coronavirus Norwegian corona situation exploding: Health authorities predict new infections could soon be as high as 300,000 a day

According to the authority’s assessment, the potentially milder picture of omicron does little to improve the overall situation, as the huge numbers of infections are reflected in any case in the number of cases requiring hospitalization.

Coronary infections the number is exploding in Norway, and in three weeks there could be as many as 300,000 new cases of coronavirus in Norway every day. The Folkehelseinstituttet (FHI), which is responsible for the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, published such harsh estimates of future developments on Monday that the Norwegian government was expected to announce new corona measures on Monday evening.

“According to preliminary estimates, there could be between 90,000 and 300,000 cases a day in three weeks, and 50 to 200 people will be hospitalized if the epidemic is not stopped,” FHI said.

There are 5.4 million people in Norway, so in a few weeks the entire nation would be in the grip of the coronavirus if the worst estimate of FHI were to materialize.

Prime minister Jonas Gahr Støren according to preliminary data, the government’s new measures include at least intensifying the vaccination operation with the help of pharmacies and the armed forces.

The explosive growth of corona cases is due in part to an omicron transformation that propagates almost recklessly.

“The micron transformation is already causing a wave of illness in December,” FHI estimates.

According to the authority’s assessment, the potentially milder picture of omicron does little to improve the overall situation, as the huge numbers of infections are reflected in any case in the number of cases requiring hospitalization. There were 358 coronary patients requiring hospitalization on Monday, more than ever during the pandemic. There were 109 people in intensive care.

Norwegian the government tightened measures against the coronavirus a week ago, but they have proved insufficient. On the contrary, the number of infections plunged to a record high, with 5,400 new cases last Friday.

The regulations shortened dispensing times in restaurants and required the use of face masks in shops. In addition, everyone who comes to Norway from abroad is subjected to a corona test.

Forced testing has caused long queues at airports and also at test points in the city. People stand in the same premises for hours on end to get tested, which has also caused criticism. Home corona tests have been sold out of pharmacies long ago.

Vaccination coverage in Norway is good, with about 72 per cent of the population receiving two doses of vaccination and more than 79 per cent of those receiving a single dose. The level is more or less the same as in Finland.