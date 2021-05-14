Coronavirus Norway starts vaccinating 18-24 year olds as infections spread among young people – Why is there no need to change the vaccination schedule in Finland?

The aim of Finland’s vaccination strategy is to prevent serious cases of the disease. According to Ville Peltola, chairman of the National Vaccination Expert Group, it will be achieved by vaccinating the basic healthy population in order of age, from the oldest to the youngest.

Norway change its vaccination strategy and start distributing coronavirus vaccines to its 18-24 year olds at the same time as its 40-44 year olds. Vaccines will be offered to the youngest age group as soon as all Norwegians aged 45 and over have been vaccinated.

The solution aims to respond to the increase in infections among young people. The Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solbergin According to him, the reason for changing the vaccination schedule is also that many coronavirus restrictions have hit young people in particular.

“By doing so, Norway can open up earlier,” Solberg said on Wednesday According to Aftenposten.

In Finland The chairman of the National Vaccination Expert Group (KRAR), Professor of Infectious Diseases in Children in Turku, is unlikely to change the vaccination schedule. Ville Peltola.

“Yes, it has been considered to focus on those who spread the virus more. However, we have come to the conclusion that age-decreasing order is best for us, ”says Peltola.

He admits that young people have suffered a lot from the limitations, and he understands the emphasis on perspective. KRAR has also addressed the issue.

“The order has been considered, but it has been enshrined in a government decree, and there is no reason to start changing it.”

Peltolan According to the Commission, a change in the vaccination schedule such as Norway would require a clear demonstration of its health benefits in Finland.

“On the other hand, vaccinations are progressing at a moderately good pace, and the order of vaccination in younger age groups doesn’t matter terribly much. But if, for example, people under 30 or under 25 were vaccinated first, then they would be left behind in other age groups. There is a reason for the current order, as there are more serious cases of the disease in the slightly older age groups than in the young, ”says Peltola.

“And during the summer, vaccines will also be offered to younger age groups.”

Chief Physician of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Hanna Nohynek reports that THL has modeled how changing the vaccination schedule from younger to older would affect current incidence rates

“In the calculations made a month ago in the current epidemic situation, changing the order did not bring a significant improvement in the reduction of the disease burden. Therefore, this was not the case. ”

However, according to Nohynek, the disease situation needs to be monitored. Based on this, it is considered whether the vaccination schedule needs to be changed at the turn of May-June. It would also take time to change the order of vaccination recorded in the regulation.

“Admittedly, we are already coming to younger age groups in vaccinations. It’s probably going to be the last few weeks now if we want to do something about it, ”Nohynek says.

Finland the goal of the vaccination strategy is to prevent serious cases and deaths. According to Ville Peltola, the goal is achieved by vaccinating the basic healthy population in order of age from the oldest to the youngest.

“It would be against the strategy to change the order on other grounds,” Peltola says.

Finland’s goal is to offer at least one dose of vaccine to all age groups to be vaccinated during the summer. According to Peltola, the goal is already close, and there is no need to change the order of vaccination.