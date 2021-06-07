Norway may be the first country in the world to end the epidemic. The Scandinavian country, which was one of those with the least incidence of coronavirus in the three waves that most of the European countries passed.

The country played with an advantage by low population density and the relative isolation in which half the country lives and that it did the right thing to apply harsh public health measures as soon as infections rebounded.

Preben Aavitsland, chief medical officer in the infection control division of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health wrote a message on Twitter on Sunday accompanied by a graph showing that Norwegian hospitals have been processing the fewest number of patients since last summer in recent weeks. . The message read: “And with this the pandemic ends.”

The European Agency for Disease Control and Prevention assures, with updated data this Saturday, that Norway has so far counted 785 deaths from covid.

Comparing this data with European countries with a similar population (Norway has almost 5.5 million inhabitants), it would be a lower death toll from coronavirus than Denmark (2,518), similar to Finland (959), much lower than Slovakia (12,404) or Ireland (4,941). Those four countries have between 5.8 and 4.9 million inhabitants.

Little room for coronavirus

Aavitsland, who is one of the main people in charge of managing the coronavirus in Norway, told the VG newspaper: “Here in Norway we can say that the pandemic is over. We can start preparing for a life in which the coronavirus will take up very little space in our lives. “

Norway is carrying out a rapid vaccination process. Photo: EFE

Norway passed the three waves of infections much better than most of Europe and its Scandinavian neighbors. In large part, its experts believe, by the physical isolation in which much of the country lives outside the few large cities.

The expert from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health considers that despite the low number of infections in recent days and the rapid vaccination process Small isolated outbreaks could occur in the future, but the health system is prepared to control them before they generate another wave of infections.

Aavitsland made a simile with a fire: “The fire in the forest is over and people and houses are no longer in danger, but embers remain that can light up a bit here and there so you have to remain vigilant ”.

This expert believes that in order for the pandemic to be considered controlled globally “it will take several years because this does not end until it is over for everyone ”.

Other experts consulted by the Norwegian media consider that the country cannot lower its guard and go back to the previous life to the coronavirus precisely because as long as the virus circulates, in its different variants, in other countries it can always reach Norway.

