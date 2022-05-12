Friday, May 13, 2022
Coronavirus North Korea reports the country’s first corona death

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in World Europe
An isolated dictatorship reported the first corona infections in the country just days earlier.

At least one person infected with the coronavirus has died in North Korea, state media KCNA reported on Friday, according to news agency Reuters.

Just a day earlier, North Korea reported the country’s first corona infections. Due to the epidemic, a state of emergency has been declared in the country.

According to KCNA, fever of unknown origin has been rampant in North Korea since late April. According to media reports, about 187,000 people are currently isolated.

