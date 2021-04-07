Coronavirus Noho invests in restaurants until Monday after Labor Day, after Midsummer bars and nightclubs would open

New business will be created when teleworking changes the eating habits of information workers in particular, Jaana Korhola, CEO of Compass Group Finland, says about the changes in staff restaurants.

Restaurants open in Finland after May Day. This is the idea behind the “basic plan” of the restaurant company Noho Partners ’exit strategy for the coronavirus.

“When Saturday is Labor Day on May Day, the opening of the restaurants will probably go on Monday,” says the company’s CEO Aku Vikström.

All in all, the plan is in three phases. First, the restaurants would return to the drinking restrictions at 10 p.m.

Vikström says that he has visited parliamentary committees four or five times to say that within that time limit, restaurants can be kept profitable.

“It’s going to go to the restaurants above. We believe that the Midsummer forward to reaching to open the yöpuolen places and bars, “says Vikström.

“The third phase will go into the fall, when business will return and tourists in stages.”

According to Vikström, a record number of weddings are promised for the summer.

Business events he expects to begin more widely only in the fall, when the atmosphere generally relaxes.

In Denmark Noho has 23 restaurants.

There, the government has already set its own exit schedule, according to which terraces may be opened on 21 April and restaurants may be visited from May if a vaccine passport can be presented.

In Norway, where Noho has 25 restaurants, the situation is still unclear. There, the plans are in line with those in Finland, Vikström says.

In staff restaurants, the decline in demand may be permanent

Fazerin Compass Group, which has bought Amica staff restaurants, has already held two co-operation negotiations since the corona pandemic.

“Let’s ensure by layoff that the worst folds,” says Compass Group Finland’s CEO Jaana Korhola tells about the company’s interest rate strategy.

Compass Group’s food supply includes early childhood education, schools, universities, information work and industrial workplaces, as well as seniors, home services and one hospital, Korhola lists.

“They all have different scenarios.”

Jaana Korhola, CEO of Compass Grop Finland, which bought Amica. Described in Sanomatalo’s canteen, which belongs to Compass Grop.­

Korhola estimates that the most permanent drop in customer numbers is seen in the staff restaurants of information jobs.

International studies have reported that as many as 28 percent of the population would like to continue to work permanently remotely even after the corona epidemic.

Korhola does not believe in such a sharp loss of customers, but one-fifth of customers may miss information jobs, he estimates.

Distance learning in universities is also expected to increase when savings are sought, Korhola speculates.

“That’s why we need to find other sources of revenue.”

Compass Group currently developing a variety of food transports for customers is being developed for customers as well as the sale of various individual and family portions.

In the Helsinki metropolitan area, two cars tour daily and in the evenings under the Amica brand, selling everyday food such as lasagna and fish soup directly from the van.

“Can be ordered or purchased directly. You can see the routes on the Internet. It has proven to be a pretty workable solution. ”

According to Korhola, the service is to be extended to other locations where customer density is sufficient.

Part of the change is that Compass Group has a production kitchen for “large boilers” under construction in Pakkala.

It is intended to produce high-quality, good-looking and sustainable dishes made and packaged, Korhola says.

The accommodation and restaurant industry is demanding quick decisions from the government

Restaurants closure continues 18.4. up to 14 provinces and the municipality of Kittilä. Outside the lock are Kainuu, Southern Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia, Åland and Lapland, with the exception of the municipality of Kittilä.

“It all depends on what solutions the state makes,” says Mara, CEO of Tourism and Restaurant Services Timo Lappi tells of his membership plans for a return to normal.

Timo Lappi, CEO of the Finnish Association of Tourism and Restaurant Services (MaRa) in Helsinki on January 12, 2021.­

Mara’s membership is wide, from organizers of festivals and congresses to restaurants and hosts, but everyone’s activities are either completely blocked or restricted so that no plans can be made before the decisions of the government and parliament, Lappi mana.

Restaurants it is not known whether the restaurants will open on 19 April, and what the Parliament’s Social Affairs and Health Committee will say and Parliament will decide. Thus, the closure may continue.

“The second point is that the Government can regulate the number of customer seats and restrictions on opening and drinking.”

According to the Government’s proposal before Parliament, the Government may, if necessary, impose restrictions at its strictest, according to which only one-third of customer seats should be used in on-trade restaurants and half in food restaurants.

Drinking would end at 5pm and restaurants would close at 6pm.

“They are completely impossible.”

Lapland admits that restaurants have been better open in Finland than in many other European countries. “But in other Nordic countries, compensation is better.”

Lapland considers that, if the old signs are true, the government will not receive decisions this week on the conditions for action after 18 April.

The accommodation industry is concerned about the lack of foreign travelers. More than half of the hotel stays in the Helsinki region have been foreigners.

The absolute requirement for the accommodation industry is that all people who have been diagnosed with a corona or have been vaccinated or who have to present a certificate of a recent negative test result must enter Finland freely without quarantine.

“If, in addition to a vaccine passport, a recent negative corona test, or a sick but cured corona, two, three days are quarantined, no one will come here on a vacation trip.”

Lapin according to people there is a pent-up need to get to travel abroad. As corona worries dissipate, he speculates that the tourism market may be partially redistributed.

Then it is important that Finland receives a fair share of this tourist income, Lapland guides the government.

With regard to staff and student restaurants, future planning is also largely dependent on the government’s telework and distance learning restrictions.

“You can’t think about an exit package before.”

Congresses, fairs and festivals, in turn, are constrained by audience restrictions.

“Exit plans can only be started when you know when and how to dismantle them.”