In the national government, it has been clear for a long time that the economy and the success of the vaccination campaign they are key in the aspiration to succeed in this year’s legislative elections. Hence the intervention of the Executive that Cristina Kirchner has carried out, trying to freeze any rate increase that may impact prices and seeking to alter the negotiation with the IMF, while lowering a clear line in the offensive to bring down the main “enemy” of Kirchnerism, the head of the Buenos Aires government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, even if it is on vaccination and pandemic issues.

This intersection of political and electoral interests causes no one wants to take on the thankless decision to post wrong restrictions not to pay the political cost of turning a part of society against him.

After the Casa Rosada issued a decree with the new restrictions on circulation and recreational, gastronomic and social activities, the province of Buenos Aires expressed – as always through the verbose Minister of Health, Daniel Gollán – the need for more limits.

Even this Tuesday they were clear two totally opposite positions. The Chief of Cabinet of the government of the province of Buenos Aires, Carlos Bianco, returned to phase 1 with a 15-day shutdown, even before April 30, the date on which the scope of the presidential DNU expires.

While from the City they considered that, for now, no new restrictions are necessary. They argue that the focus is on intensive care beds and consider that some more can be released in the private sector, while in the public sector the occupancy is low, in the order of 50%.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Axel Kicillof and President Alberto Fernández.

From the surroundings of Alberto Fernández they explain that there are no more phases because that was a federal plan, for the whole country, at the beginning of the quarantine. “Any jurisdiction -province or municipality- can toughen the measures without consulting the Nation”, remarks an official. However, what they cannot do is relax national measures, but make them more rigid.

They give as an example the cases of Olavarría and La Plata, two Buenos Aires districts governed by the PRO, which put greater limits on circulation and non-essential activities, without having to request authorization from the province or the Nation.

Is Axel Kicillof willing to bear the political cost of a shutdown? In the case of the City, the expertise of Rodríguez Larreta is also at stake because if the lack of more restrictions causes infections to skyrocket, the porteños will confront it.

“It is not so much a question of the political cost of restricting but of taking wrong, inadequate measures, that is why what we propose to epidemiologists is that any decision includes the least economic impact and face-to-face classes”, they limit from Balcarce 50. A reflection, paradoxically, closer to the position of the City, of a different political color, than to the province, of the Frente de Todos.

In train to “socialize” the bad news, Alberto Fernández turned to Larreta in the elaboration of the DNU and was complacent in some points of the PRO leader, so as not to have to decide alone.

With the same reasoning, from the Nation they reiterate that the governors are empowered to take the measures they deem necessary. Although it is also a reality that the AMBA is made up of a City and Province whose authorities are more and more in the antipodes about the measures to take to face the second wave.

