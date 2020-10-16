The Chinese have already started to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Thus, since last July, at least 500,000 people have been vaccinated, primarily front-line personnel: doctors, nurses or soldiers, indicates our correspondent in Beijing, Arnauld Miguet. But now, it is also students who wish to go abroad who can receive the vaccine, from the company Sinopharm for example, a state company which offers the vaccine free to its students or from Sinovac which offers for 24 euros to receive two doses of the vaccine.

Are there any side effects? No studies have been published to date, but according to Sinovac, 1 to 3% of vaccinees have some fever and 10% have body aches for some time. The vaccines are still in the experimental phase. They have not been approved by the Chinese authorities or by the World Health Organization (WHO). But the authorities are confident in their vaccine and promise to put them on the market as early as November.