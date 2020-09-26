Coronavirus “No one is sitting near us, Korona is not scared” – HS made a tour of Helsinki bars possibly on the last weekend before the government’s new restrictions

“Situation is critical. The money of the restaurants is out, the money of the workers is out. The imprint is ugly, it’s clear. ”

This is how you comment Timo Lappi, The CEO of the Association of Tourism and Restaurant Services (MaRa) may face new restrictions in the industry.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said In an interview with MTV on Friday that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will present a proposal on restaurant restrictions government talks on Tuesday. According to Kiuru, the government intends to tighten the opening hours of restaurants due to the worsening coronavirus situation.

Restrictions on dispensing have been requested by, for example, the Director of Diagnostics of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Lasse Lehtonen. This is him justified to HS on Friday because in September, 19–30-year-olds were diagnosed with more coronavirus infections in the Hus area than in other age groups, and according to Lehtonen, student parties, bars and nightclubs have often emerged when the infections were traced.

Lapland estimates that, at worst, any new stricter regulations will create a catastrophe for the sector:

“Bankruptcy wave, unemployment. There is a constant message from the industry that we are on the last line. Some still had equity left in the spring, now they have been consumed, ”says Lapland.

HS toured the bars in downtown Helsinki on Friday. It became clear that the health authorities’ recommendations on safety clearances, seating and even face masks are not being implemented in practice.

“This is such a quiet place, no one is sitting near us. Korona is not scared. I am working at a grocery store. When you keep a reasonable distance and in public wear a mask, be safe, ”he said Ilana Kurikka on Friday to HS.

Ilana, who lives in Vesala, had a daughter Jalina Kurikan arrived at the Sports Academy in Makkaratalo after a shopping round.

“This epidemic will continue for at least a year. I don’t think a year is even enough, ”Ilana Kurikka predicts.

He himself has changed jobs from the restaurant side to the shop because of the corona epidemic. He has noted that food and e-commerce are booming while the restaurant industry is in pain.

“People just don’t dare go to restaurants. I guess after the spring we went to restaurants too quickly. Restaurants in particular are now taking a hit, ”Ilana Kurikka said.

Aleksi Piirainen, who spent the evening at Hard Rock Cafe, is not afraid of the corona.­

Aleksi Piirainen’s corona flasher had not detected any exposures.­

People on the deck terrace.­

RestaurantLapland, which represents the industry, says every restriction is a dramatic blow to the industry. If there will be strict restrictions [tiistaina hallitukselta], it is paid as bankruptcy and unemployment.

The sector has about 85,000 employees in Finland. Lapland praises employers in the restaurant and hotel industry for the fact that during the spring and summer, a large number of entrepreneurs tried to get over the worst corona stage through layoffs, not redundancies.

But if the second wave now materializes and government regulations tighten, there will be a wall ahead.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) admitted on Saturday In an interview with HSthat the new restrictions could be fatal for restaurants and tourism. He said the government needs to discuss in depth the grounds on which austerity measures will be introduced, if any. Henriksson also said the government needs to consider whether more support should be given to the sector.

Hotel- and restaurant companies, according to Lapland, have received rent relief and those who have had to take out more loans have received relief through the transfer of repayments.

However, not all. According to Lapland, the largest restaurants that have suffered customer losses are located in Helsinki 10, ie in the heart of the capital. Both foreign leisure travelers and, for example, congress guests have disappeared.

Lapland, like the entrepreneurs he represents, is waiting for the government’s policies on Tuesday with mixed feelings of fear.

“If restrictions are tightened, many will go bankrupt. However, it should be noted that most of the recent infections have occurred at private parties, ”says Lapland.

“They don’t have a responsible supervisor. Then want to move the drink [hallituksen rajoituksilla] to the private side? ”

According to Lapland, Helsinki 10 is the “engine of the Finnish restaurant world”. Now restaurants and hotels are completely devoid of foreign customers.

“Helsinki ten has squatting really badly. There are no foreign customers at all. No tourists or business travelers. Companies and employees are really tough, ”says Lapland.

Lapland has a wish for the government’s policy on Tuesday: “Testing, tracing, protection of risk groups. No new bans. ”

Jero Stoor at Hard Rock Cafe.­

The police, who presented themselves as Järvenpää and Leinonen, monitored the situation at the Railway Station.­

The restaurant Dek on the terrace by the Glass Palace was quiet.­