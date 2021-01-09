Ahti Finland has lost part of its lungs and vision almost completely. The man still goes to the store himself.

Espoo resident Ahti Finland wonders how information about a possible coronavirus vaccination might reach him.

At least he can’t read about his vaccination in a paper newspaper or on the internet. Finland is almost blind, and due to its 91-year age and pulmonary stenosis and lack of lung block, it is a risk group in many ways.

Finland recently visited Jorvi Hospital because of a foot problem, and did not receive an answer to his question there either.

“I don’t have any damn rush to it now [rokotukseen] no, I’m going to die anyway. However, this shift number is already in our hands. ”

However, vaccination is of interest. Ahti Finland wants the vaccine primarily because it hopes that it will also protect close people.

“And I don’t [koronavirusta] misses himself. ”

Water god For someone like Finland, a coronavirus could be very fatal.

One lung block was cut out of Finland due to cancer 30 years ago, and now the man suffers from COPD.

“These lungs can no longer cope with very hard trials.”

Ahti Suomi lives alone in his house in Espoo near Lake Bodominjärvi. Finland trades in the shop itself, but needs a ride there. The magazines are read by an auxiliary device, but it does not recognize notifications, such as the City of Espoo’s announcement of the start of vaccinations.

Finland would like information about the vaccination to be given to him in person, for example by telephone.

Finland Unfortunately, the wishes of a personal telephone call do not come true, says the City of Espoo’s Director of Basic Security Sanna Svahn.

However, Svahn thinks that Ahti Finland and his fellow colleagues from Espoo could be informed about the vaccinations by letter if they do not have the city’s home service.

Espoo cannot provide information about vaccinations by telephone, because the city does not have the means to distinguish from the elderly population of Espoo those who would not receive information about vaccinations through news, bulletins or home service staff.

Information the reference vaccination time for your own vaccination team will be mailed to residents. After this, everyone has to set aside time for vaccination or ask someone to set aside time for them.

“Ahti Finland gets the vaccination period in the same way as it may have had time for influenza vaccination,” says Svahn.

Svahn thinks that the Finnish reader will be able to read the letter sent by the city to Finland aloud. In addition, it serves in Espoo elderly counseling phone Nestorifor help.

The onset of vaccinations by age group is also reported on television and radio.

In Finland vaccinations were initiated from health care and 24-hour nursing home staff and residents at the forefront of the corona epidemic. These vaccinations for groups 2 to 4 are now underway.

Ahti Finland and other seniors will probably get their turn in February. There are a total of 331,556 of them in the Hus area.

In both Espoo and Helsinki, it has recently been noticed that inquiries about vaccines have increased. However, they occasionally congest health counseling and the corona information number.

Sanna Svahn asks the residents for restraint. Communication begins as soon as information exists.

“It’s great that vaccination is so eagerly awaited, but now we should still be able to wait. We have to put up with a little uncertainty here now. ”

Director of Helsinki Health and Substance Abuse Services Leena Turpeinen says relatives are also busy asking about vaccinations.

“We ask how vaccination takes place, how to make an appointment, where the vaccination site is.”

For safety reasons, the vaccination sites will not be cracked for the time being, as they could, at worst, be subjected to criminal activity.

There will be four vaccination health stations in Helsinki. The sites have been chosen so that they are easily accessible and large enough for vaccination to take place in a controlled manner and without congestion.

The premise is that everyone will be vaccinated on their own ride.

“But on a case-by-case basis, of course, we look at if there are any mobility problems,” Turpeinen says.

Memory sufferers living at home, he says, are a group that needs special attention.

“But usually they also have some kind of safety net, relatives or sote professionals. Somehow I think people are well on time and know what’s going on. That impression has been created. ”

Outdoor areas start around the Ahti Suomen Espoo home, and there is a lot to do on the plot. It keeps you fresh, he says.­

Water god So Finland can only wait now.

“As long as you can slowly get things done here, it’s good for yourself too. It still seems to be important. Then if it stops moving, then it’s soronoo. ”

Even in Espoo, it was snowing, which fortunately brought light. During the dark season, the feeling of loneliness has occasionally been a nuisance. That is why outdoor activities have fallen short.

“It seems a bit lonely in between. It was quite different in the summer when you were allowed to be outside. I have a pretty big plot, so I don’t have to think about whether there is anything to do. ”

Regular telephone conversations with friends and acquaintances bring refreshment to a dark everyday life. In addition, Finland strongly praises the friendly and prompt service of the Association of the Visually Impaired, through which he has received, for example, a magazine reader and other aids.

For coronavirus vaccination, Ahti Finland must therefore ask for help. It doesn’t always seem easy, as a man’s principles include taking care of his own affairs and staying in small motion all the time.

“It’s not really happy to ask for help. Each time I received when I asked. Yes, children help and care. ”

Finland firmly believes that the coronavirus epidemic will be resolved at some point.

“I guess we’ll figure this out just like everything else.”