Coronavirus No infections have been diagnosed in Hanko for almost two months, but the restaurant closure may apply to that as well – “Only put entrepreneurs on their knees,” says the mayor

According to Ismo Tuominen, Government Counselor at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, there is a “strong assumption” that the decision on the restaurant closure would be made on a province-by-province basis. In Uusimaa, for example, Hanko, which is almost free of coronaviruses, would thus receive the same restrictive measures as Helsinki.

Government The restaurant ban presented by the Commission may also target municipalities where the coronavirus situation is good.

According to a government proposal on Thursday, restaurants will be closed under emergency legislation for three weeks from March 8 in areas in the process of accelerating and spreading the epidemic.

Councilor Ismo Tuominen The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) says that it has not yet been decided whether decisions will be made, for example, by municipality, province or hospital district.

“All but one of the previous restriction decisions have been made at the provincial level throughout the past year. In other words, there is a strong assumption that this would also be done on a province-by-province basis, ”says Tuominen.

The closure is to be implemented in the same way as last spring, which means that food can still be sold out. The law does not apply to private client premises for less than 10 people.

Uusimaa however, the corona situation in the province is very variable. In Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo, several dozen infections are diagnosed every day, and in Järvenpää, for example, the incidence of the coronavirus has recently increased.

In Hanko, on the other hand, there have been no confirmed infections since December.

Since the beginning of the entire epidemic, a total of 13 infections have been diagnosed in Hanko, the mayor says Denis Strandell.

“All the infections have been isolated, no clusters have been born. Infection tracking has been 100% successful, ”says Strandell.

In his opinion, in the situation of Hanko, there should be no reason to prescribe existing restrictions stricter.

“Sure, strict measures and restrictions are in place in areas where the coronary situation is bad, but we have a good situation. The interest rate strategy must take into account the current situation. Actions must be timely and proportionate. “

Strandell says the situation is the same in other small municipalities, where the number of infections is quite different from that in the metropolitan area.

“If lunch restaurants are now closed in Hanko, it will only put entrepreneurs on their knees.”

Cafferien managing director Nico Parviainen says the closure would undeniably affect the company’s operations. The company has cafes in Hanko and Ekenäs.

“During last spring’s closure, daily sales fell 75 percent. It was a tough place. If the closure had lasted for more than two weeks, the company would no longer be up and running. ”

In Parviainen’s opinion, a restaurant closure can still be a good thing.

“It’s good if the corona situation improves with that. But if you close here, then all the restaurants and shops around the country should be closed, ”he says.

“It is hoped that a three-week closure will suffice and the corona situation will change during that time.”

During the spring closing, the company offered, among other things, lunches to take away. If the closure materializes, the same would continue.

In Hanko there are a lot of second homes for those living in the metropolitan area, and during the pandemic year, many have worked from Hanko. However, according to Mayor Strandell, this has not increased the number of infections, although many, especially in the spring of 2020, feared it.

If Hanko had more lenient restrictions than the Helsinki metropolitan area, he wouldn’t think it would attract a crowd for a day trip because of the restaurant.

“Hanko is not a commuter. We are so far away that I do not think there will be a problem. ”

According to Parviainen, coming to Hanko for a day trip would not be a problem as long as they feel healthy.

“It is not intended for a person to sit inside four walls,” Parviainen says.

Government in addition to the restaurant closure, it was reported on Thursday that the most severe possible closure measures allowed by the new Infectious Diseases Act will take effect in the metropolitan area next Monday.

The actual decision on the restrictions was made by the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (avi) on Friday. In addition, the agency decided to order the closure of customer premises in the municipalities of Järvenpää, Kerava, Kirkkonummi, Sipoo and Tuusula.

Avi justifies the designation of those municipalities on the ground that the area constitutes a fixed area of ​​movement and employment with a high incidence of infections and clusters of diseases.

Municipalities are ordered to close both public and private operators ’facilities, such as gyms, dance venues and public lounges in shopping malls. The closure measures are valid from 1 to 14. March.

However, the law does not extend to private recreational facilities for less than ten people.

Other hospital districts in whose territory the avi operates, ie the regions of South Karelia, Kanta-Häme, Kymenlaakso and Päijät-Häme, did not receive such strict regulations on Friday. Avi emphasizes that “both public and private actors must ensure that close contact between individuals can be effectively avoided”.

Operators must also draw up a plan for how they will ensure, inter alia, that safety clearances are implemented on their premises.