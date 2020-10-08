Faced with the rebound of Covid-19 everywhere in France, some find alternative solutions, such as private paid parties. These novelties are organized by associations and, very often, health rules are flouted. Initiatives that are not to the taste of nightclub managers, whose establishments have been closed since March. “It’s hopeless to see that“, testifies Yannick Lhommel, nightclub owner in Calais (Pas-de-Calais).



For the latter, it is simply not acceptable to see associations taking charge of parties that are the very heart of his work. In addition, there is “no masks, no rules, total anarchy “, he adds, obviously very annoyed. On the side of the organizers of these new private parties, it is argued that the rules are respected. A room manager thus designates a poster requiring the wearing of a mask at the entrance to a room that he has rented.

