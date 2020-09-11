In order to put an end to the endless queues in front of the laboratories, the government is reacting. Massive but better targeted screening will be carried out. What reassure the French. “We see that the laboratories are taken by storm, there is a lot of queue like here, maybe in the lot there are a lot of people who have no real reason to be tested”, explains a woman in front of a laboratory in Neuilly, in the Hauts-de-Seine.

For priority people, screening centers will be set up with dedicated time slots, a process already applied by some laboratories. Prime Minister Jean Castex assured during his speech on Friday September 11 that France was the third country in Europe in terms of tests carried out, at the rate of more than one million per week.

The JT

The other subjects of the news