“The situation is serious.” Christian Estrosi, mayor Les Républicains de Nice, announced Thursday, September 10, the suspension of visits to the four municipal nursing homes. In Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), the confinement of municipal nursing homes and their 236 residents, imposed on March 15, was lifted on June 8.

“I assume things that may seem unpopular (…) Some may speak of semi-confinement (…) Depending on the evolution (…) I will have to take probably more measures still strong in the weeks to come or even the days “, he said at a press conference. “I don’t see by what miracle we would be spared”, he added, referring to the rebound of the epidemic in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), Barcelona (Spain) or in Israel.

The city council also announced a new distribution of fabric masks, a resumption of the delivery of meals to vulnerable elderly people, but also the cancellation of Heritage Day and the drastic limitation of participants in leisure activities to which the Niçois can register in the city’s entertainment centers.

In the Alpes-Maritimes, a department classified red since August 28, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has doubled in less than two weeks. The Nice University Hospital is however very far from saturation with 7 patients in intensive care. “If the momentum continued, we might be in trouble in a few days or weeks”, estimated its director Charles Guepratte.