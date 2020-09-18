In Nice, in the Alpes-Maritimes, the number of cases is now three times higher than the alert threshold. “There are now 10 people in intensive care throughout the Alpes-Maritimes department. It was 60 at the height of the crisis”, reports Friday September 18 from Nice Audrey Richier, journalist of France Televisions. What worries the doctors is the number of hospitalizations which climbs every day and which could lead to a saturation of hospitals as of October.

The prefect of the department must therefore announce on Friday new restrictions on the model no doubt of what is already in force in Bordeaux (Gironde) or Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône). Among the measures envisaged, the limitation of gatherings on beaches, in parks and gardens, to 10 people, the ban on drinking standing in the bars and restaurants of the city, but also lowering the gauge of public events by 5 000 to 1000 people. Restrictions that would come into effect next week.