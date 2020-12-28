Coronavirus Neymar allegedly organizes giant party in Coronavir-ravaged Rio: 500 guests celebrate the turn of the week

According to Brazilian media, 500 people have been invited to Neymar’s villa, and Cell Phones are taken out of the door by everyone.

Brazilian soccer star Neymar is in the middle of a new uproar. Several Brazilian media, according to news agency AFP, report that Neymar is currently holding a New Year’s party for 500 people in Rio de Janeiro and that the celebration will last a week.

O Globo columnist Acelmo Goes claims that the festivities began on the day of slaughter on December 26 and will last until January 1.

The organization of the celebrations in Brazil in particular has met with particular criticism, as the country has the second highest number of deaths in the world from covid-19 caused by the coronavirus, more than 191,000. There are 7.4 million infected.

Neymar, who plays in Paris Saint-Germain, is said to have installed soundproofing devices to prevent the party from disturbing neighbors. According to Brazilian media, Cell Phones have been taken away from guests at the door to prevent evidence of the party from spreading to social media.

Neymarin representatives have issued a statement that Neymar Villa has no party. However, event organizer Agencia Fabrica confirmed that they have been contacted about holding a party for about 150 people from the Neymar villa area for safety reasons.

The 41,000 inhabitants of the small town of Mangaratiba in the Rio metropolitan area, where the Neymar villa is located, have been asked not to celebrate the New Year.

“We have no knowledge of these [Neymarin] celebrations, ”the city’s statement to AFP states.

Neymar himself has not commented on the party. He has not played in the French league since December 13th. He injured his ankle at the time in the Lyon match.

The area of ​​the Neymar villa includes a helipad, sports fields, a spa, a sauna, a massage parlor, a gym and dining areas.