France is preparing to pass a real test. According to many health professionals, the next three weeks will play a major role in the progress or decline of the coronavirus epidemic in France. The number of contaminations is on the rise, 16,101 new cases were identified on Sunday 11 October. Ideally, at the end of these three weeks, the number of daily contaminations would increase to 3,000.

The epidemiologist Martin Blachier believes that France should not have to experience a new confinement. He notably takes the example of other countries which have also observed a rebound in the epidemic, but whose measures such as the closing of bars and strict compliance with barrier gestures have made it possible to slow the circulation of the virus. Caregivers also call on the French to be vigilant in order to avoid seeing a new congestion in hospitals. In the country, already 910 hospitalizations in intensive care have been counted during the last seven days.

