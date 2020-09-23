New Delhi The next three months coming with Corona will be challenging. According to Dr. VK Paul, Health Member, NITI Aayog, the next two to three months are challenging because the festival season is ahead and the risk of infection may increase at that time. At the same time, the virus can grow in winter.

On Tuesday, the number of corona-infected patients in India has crossed 5.5 million. For the last few days, an average of ninety thousand cases are being reported. Although the number of recuperators is quite large, in the meantime, the Health Ministry once again put emphasis on masks, social distancing. According to NITI Aayog health member Dr. Paul, the infection of corona may increase in the coming time because many festivals are coming. In such a situation, people will come out and there will be a risk of spreading the infection, besides this the weather is also going to change.

Health Member of NITI Aayog, Dr. VK Paul said that at such a time, mask, social distance and cleanliness is very important. But due to this, cases can increase. At present, more than 80 percent of the infected patients have been cured due to infection in India. Therefore, in the press conference of the Ministry of Health, this matter was repeatedly emphasized by the Member and Health Secretary of NITI Aayog.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that according to the data released by the Ministry of Health, the maximum number of cases in Corona are coming out of the seven states of the country. These states are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Delhi. Cases are continuously coming up in these states. At the same time, where cases were reduced in the capital Delhi and the recovery rate had reached 90 percent, now cases have started increasing there too. There is a need to be more careful in this situation. At the same time, a lot of cases have also been reported in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the seven states of the country where cases are increasing, along with their governments, PM Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting through video conference. The Chief Minister, Health Minister, Chief Secretary of these states will be included in this meeting. Increasing cases, clinical management, preparedness will also be discussed in the states.

