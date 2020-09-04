Coronavirus News agency: Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized for coronavirus infection has pneumonia

Silvio Berlusconi, 83, has served as Prime Minister of Italy on three occasions.

Italian former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized. Berlusconi was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection earlier this week.

According to news agency Ansa, Berlusconi has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs. The disease is typical of those hospitalized for coronavirus infection. It usually takes weeks and in the most severe cases even months to recover. It can also lead to death.

According to TV channel Sky Italia, Berlusconi is not in intensive care but has difficulty breathing.

Berlusconin according to the spokesman, the ex-prime minister was taken to San Raffaele Hospital in Milan on Thursday night after suffering from symptoms. According to a statement sent by the representative, there is no cause for concern for Berlusconi’s health.

Representative of San Raffaele Hospital Alberto Zangrillo commented even earlier on Wednesday in an Italian newspaper Corriere della Serallethat Berlusconi’s infection was asymptomatic.

The children of Berlusconi Barbara, 36, and Luigi, 31, have also contracted the coronavirus as well as his partner Marta Fascina.

Berlusconille underwent two heart surgeries four years ago and stopped public appearances after the coronavirus pandemic struck Italy in February.

He applied for a coronavirus test after spending part of August at his villa in Sardinia, where coronavirus infections have been on the rise recently.

Berlusconi, 83, has served as Italian Prime Minister on three occasions between 1994 and 1995, from 2001 to 2006 and from 2008 to 2011. In addition, he is known as a major influencer in the media industry in his home country. Berlusconi also previously owned the successful Italian football club AC Milan.

Italy has suffered severely from a coronavirus pandemic. In a country of 60 million, about 280,000 coronavirus infections and about 35,500 virus-related deaths have been registered.

According to Johns Hopkins University In Italy, about 59 coronavirus-related deaths per million inhabitants have been reported per 100,000 inhabitants. The corresponding figure in Finland is about 6.