Three years ago, Claire, interior designer, changed her life: she bought and restored an old farmhouse in Loir-et-Cher to host weddings or seminars. But his professional reconversion was immediately struck by the Covid-19. “All early spring until July there was no activity at all while the schedule was full. Of 22 events, nine remained“, she laments in the edition of the 20 Hours of Sunday, October 18. Without sufficient income to repay the mortgage and pay the charges for the property, she had to resolve to ask for the RSA.

In the Loir-et-Cher, more and more people have been weakened by the crisis. The number of RSA beneficiaries jumped 10% in one year. At the Secours populaire, consequences of the crisis are clearly visible: in one of the warehouse, stocks melted. Every week, the association helps 3,000 people compared to 500 last year.