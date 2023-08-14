Coronavirus | New Zealand to lift its last corona restrictions

New Zealand’s corona restrictions were among the strictest in the world.

New Zealand the government will remove the country’s last corona restrictions on the night before Tuesday, reports news agency Reuters.

New Zealand’s corona restrictions were the strictest in the world. The most recent restrictions in force have concerned mandatory masks in health care facilities and the requirement to remain in home quarantine for seven days after a positive test result.

“Although our number of cases still varies, we have not seen the same dramatic peaks in corona infections as last year,” said the Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall in his statement on the removal of restrictions.

Most of the restrictions had already been removed last year, as vaccination volumes increased and hospitals’ carrying capacity improved.

Prime minister Chris Hipkins described the lifting of restrictions as a “significant milestone”.

New Zealand’s corona practices were considered globally successful due to low infection rates. Inside the country, however, they drew criticism due to long quarantines, school closures and border closures.

Read more: A new virus variant is raging in the United States, the number of infections in Finland has remained moderate

Read more: UN: 165 million people were driven into poverty during the pandemic

Read more: The coronavirus is no longer classified as a universally dangerous infectious disease