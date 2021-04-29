New York City “will reopen completely”, recovering the maximum capacity of its businesses and offices, on July 1, encouraged by the high numbers of vaccinated, its mayor, Bill de Blasio, announced on a television program.

“We are ready for stores, businesses, offices, theaters to open, With all his strength. We are seeing that people have been vaccinated in extraordinary numbers (…). It’s going to be New York City’s summer, “he said on the channel’s” Morning Joe. “ MSNBC.

The mayor’s announcement comes more than a year after the first restrictions on economic activity were imposed with the arrival of the coronavirus in the Big Apple, which became the epicenter of the pandemic during the spring of 2020.

The city has administered 6.2 million doses of covid vaccines -36% of the population is already immunized- and has seen the average number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths drop substantially in the last week.

Times Square begins to regain its splendor, with people already without masks. Reuters photo

“I think people are going to flock to New York City because they want to live again“, added the mayor, who a week ago announced the largest tourism promotion campaign in the history of the city to attract visitors for the summer.

De Blasio did not give details about this “full” reopening And it is expected to do so during the day, but his administration has so far set Broadway theaters to open for September, and schools for the fall as well.

July 1, moreover, would imply that the dates of some of the best-known mass marches in the city have passed, such as the LGBT Pride March or the Puerto Rico Parade.

The governor of the state, Andrew Cuomo, has set for the beginning of May the touch lift curfew in the restaurants, both inside and on the terraces, and for those dates it will also be allowed to sit at the bars of the bars.

The losses

The devastating consequences of the covid-19 in the tourism sector of New York in 2020 were evident to anyone who walked through the emblematic places of the city, but this Wednesday the authorities have put a figure to the debacle: 44 million fewer tourists and 60,000 million fewer dollars than in 2019.

The number of visitors plummeted 67%, from 66.6 million in 2019 to 22.3 million in 2020, and revenue from the tourism sector fell by around 75%, from the 80.300 million dollars of 2019 to the 20.200 of the past year, indicated this Wednesday in a report the Office of the Comptroller of the state.

The pandemic ended ten consecutive years of record growth in the tourism sector of the Big Apple.

In Manhattan, without a chinstrap. Reuters photo

But, in addition, the economic crisis caused by the pandemic was carried away 89,000 jobs out of 283,200 that directly employed this sector, that is, 31.4%.

Workers in the hotel industry in the Big Apple were among those who suffered the most from this impact, since 46% of them were laid off in 2020.

The sector employs more than 376,800 people directly and indirectly, which represents about 10% of the jobs generated by the private sector in the city.

The New York State Comptroller’s Office estimates that this drop has meant losses to the city’s coffers of about $ 1.2 billion in uncollected taxes.

Source: EFE and ANSA

PB