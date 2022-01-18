Coronavirus New THL data: Vaccinees’ risk of hospitalization reduced – see changes in your age group on the HS search engine

The omicron transformation became the main variant of the coronavirus during December, and the effect is reflected in the new statistics.

To the hospital The proportion of those diagnosed with coronary heart disease fell significantly in December compared with the autumn, according to statistics updated by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Monday.

Vaccines have a radical reduction in the risk of hospitalization after infection, to about a quarter. The risk is also reduced in those who have not been vaccinated, but clearly less than in those who have been vaccinated.

The change is likely to be due to the spread of the omicron transformation into the main variant of the coronavirus.

“The omicron variant already had an effect, the variant had enough to spread in the week before and after Christmas,” says the chief physician. Tuija Leino From THL’s modeling group.

Based on observations elsewhere, it is known that omicron transformation causes less severe disease leading to hospitalization. According to Leino, a reduction of 70 percent has been calculated in Norway in the comparative study. The study compared groups of the same age, vaccinated and with similar risk factors, some with delta infection and others with micro-infection. Leino says that the risk is further diluted by the increased number of infections in vaccinated people.

Chief Physician of Infectious Diseases Asko Järvinen Husista from the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts says that the figures suggest that the micron transformation produces fewer hospital patients in Finland as well.

“It’s a little premature to come to a conclusion, but you can look for direction.”

Assurance will be obtained during January.

MICROCONVERSION began the conquest of Finland in early December. In the first half of December, almost all hospital patients still suffered from coronavirus delta variant disease. On December 18, the micron transformation already accounted for 40 percent of infections in Hus and 90 percent at the end of the month. It takes about a week from getting an infection to getting to the hospital.

Leino estimates that the number of intensive care units did not have much time to influence in December.

However, access to intensive care was also significantly reduced in those vaccinated in December. In non-vaccinated patients, on the other hand, the change in need for intensive care was small.

According to Leino, the need for intensive care in vaccinated people was reduced by the third doses of vaccine for at-risk groups and the elderly, which had time to protect them as the infections increased. Even in younger people, second doses still provide good protection against a serious form of the disease, but in the elderly, third doses have become necessary.

Järvinen’s assessment of the reason for the change is the same: triple vaccinations.

In Britain and other countries ahead of Finland in the microwave, however, it has already been clear what has begun to appear in Finland as January has progressed: the need for intensive care is not growing with microbial infections.

“In Britain, ventilator care has not increased at all,” says Leino.

Järvinen says that the number of hospital patients in Hus does not increase in the same proportion as infections.

“Last week has been about the same and sometimes a little down.”

According to Järvinen, the number of patients in special care on Monday morning was slightly lower than last week. There have long been twenty patients in intensive care. However, the number of patients in municipal primary health care wards is still growing.

When the severity of the disease is assessed in the light of the number of hospital patients, the relevant information is also that a significant proportion of the patients currently admitted to the hospital as coronary events are in the hospital for reasons other than coronary heart disease.

According to Järvinen, in 20–30 per cent of the patients registered as corona cases in Hus, a coronary infection is a side effect. Last week, 15 per cent of the corona-positive patients in the Finnish intensive care units were in the intensive care unit for a reason other than coronary heart disease.

Surprisingly, different age groups are now almost equally strongly represented in Hus hospitals from the thirties to the seventies. According to Järvinen, this is due to the fact that there are many more infections in the younger age groups.

“Young people move outside the home, and parents have managed to isolate themselves,” Järvinen explains.

You can view the incidence of both infections and severe consequences by switching views from this graphic.

Even the December statistics clearly show that vaccinations do not protect against the transmission of the micron transformation.

“In the past, vaccination provided better protection against infection. Now the incidence of vaccinated and non-vaccinated people is converging, ”says Leino. The youngest age group differs somewhat from the others in the December graph, because vaccinations for 12- to 16-year-olds are still so recent, meaning that they are still effective against infection.

However, according to Leino, thorough infections are seen in up to three people vaccinated. Protection against the infection will be removed from the triple vaccination in a couple of months.

However, it is even clearer from the statistics and the graph that vaccination still protects against a serious form of the disease. The effectiveness of secondary vaccinations is also still good in the elderly, except those who have been vaccinated for a long time.

From this calculator, you can see how the probability of getting a serious illness or dying has changed in a Finnish-vaccinated or non-vaccinated coronary-infected person your age in December compared to autumn.

According to the graphs, the risk of death in non-vaccinated older age groups appears to have increased. According to Leino, this is not necessarily a reliable observation. Vaccination coverage is so high in the oldest age groups and the number of unvaccinated is small that a couple of cases show fluctuations in the graphs.