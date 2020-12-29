Highlights: New strain of corona virus also found in India

First new strain of corona virus was found in South Britain

6 people have been found suffering from this new strain in India, all recently returned from Britain

6 people suffering from a new corona strain found in Britain have also been found in India. All these people had returned from Britain. All the victims are currently kept in isolation.

Health Ministry gave information

The Health Ministry said that a sample test of three people who had returned from the UK was done at NIMHANS in Bengaluru, in which this new strain has been found. In addition, two samples were found positive at the Center for Cellular and Molocular Biology, Hyderabad. Another man was tested at a sample National Institute of Virology, Pune, where the man was found to be suffering from a new strain of corona. The Ministry stated that all the isolates are kept in isolation.

Fresh guidelines on corona came a few days ago

Please tell that the Union Home Ministry had issued a fresh guidelines in view of Corona affairs. The current Kovid-19 guidelines have been extended till 31 January. Apart from this, the Home Ministry has also asked to beware of the new strains of Corona found in Britain.