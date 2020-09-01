The mask everywhere and all the time, it is now the rule in the premises of the Manutan company, located in the Paris region. Keeping your mask on even when you’re in office is not necessarily easy for the company’s salespeople. “I was with a client online. I had to catch my breath, there is a flow in the speech and you can feel it anyway”, explains one of them. If the employees are too close, the site manager also has a solution.



In the case of back-to-back where the ruler may sometimes not be completely secure, a plexiglass device may indeed be deployed. In the green zone, the mask can be temporarily removed if good ventilation of the room is ensured and there are ventilation barriers between the workstations. In the red zone, the exemption is only possible if the employee has a minimum surface area of ​​4 square meters. For employers, these rules are still too complex even if they consider the derogations useful for the well-being of their employees.

