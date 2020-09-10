The National Academy of Medicine adapts according to events relating to the coronavirus. She has just changed her recommendations for wearing a fabric mask. Journalist Alexandre Peyrout explains that the rules relating to this type of mask can be relaxed. For example, no more mandatory washing at 60 degrees or washing isolated from other clothes.

However, there are no changes in the use of the fabric mask itself. “You have to change it as soon as it is wet, do not wear it for more than a day”, judges the journalist. “As for disposable masks, they must be thrown away every four hours”, he adds. In addition, they are harmful to the environment. The good news is that several French companies are working on more ecological models, including one that will be dishwasher safe. Only drawback: its price which amounts to 24 euros.

