From Friday, October 9, Lille (North), Saint-Étienne (Loire), Grenoble (Isère) and Lyon (Rhône) go on high alert. Cities will implement new measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Olivier Martin, journalist France Télévisions is live from Lyon. There, bars will remain closed throughout the metropolis. “For a period of fifteen days”, He explains.

Restaurants, on the other hand, may continue to open, but following a very strict protocol. For example, the number of guests will be limited to six per table. Hydroalcolic gel available and registers to identify clients in the event of an epidemic outbreak should also be kept. “For cultural and sporting events, a gauge is always set at 1,000 people”, He adds. Fairs and exhibitions are prohibited.