In Lyon (Rhône) and Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), new restrictive measures should be announced by Saturday, September 19. Among these measures, the ban on gatherings of more than ten people is mentioned. According to the Ministry of Health, the coronavirus is circulating at a worrying level in these two large cities in France. For example, there are 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in one week in Nice, and even 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Lyon. That’s four times higher than the alert rating.

Gatherings could be limited to 1,000 people instead of 5,000 people. An eventuality that chills football fans. The prefects of the Rhône and Alpes-Maritimes will have to make proposals for measures to the government by Saturday, with immediate application.

Read also